North-South Carolina Storm Watch: Dangerous Thunderstorms Over Coastal Waters Until 5 p.m. Today

Boaters and coastal residents along the South Carolina and Georgia coastline should be prepared for intense thunderstorms Sunday, as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 5 p.m. The alert covers areas from Myrtle Beach to Savannah, including key marine zones and Charleston Harbor. Here’s what you need to know about the weather conditions expected today.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Details:

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center issued Watch #390 at 11:25 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The watch affects nearshore waters extending up to 20 nautical miles offshore, from Surf City, North Carolina, to Savannah, Georgia. This includes major coastal areas like Charleston, Hilton Head, and Myrtle Beach, as well as marine zones near Cape Fear, Little River Inlet, and Edisto Beach.

Weather Hazards and Warnings:

Residents and boaters should be aware of several potential hazards in the affected areas. Intense thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Additionally, sudden shifts in wind direction and reduced visibility could make boating conditions especially dangerous. Coastal areas could see rapid changes in weather, leading to hazardous conditions throughout the afternoon.

Safety Recommendations for Boaters and Coastal Communities:

The National Weather Service advises delaying non-essential travel and securing any loose items aboard vessels. Mariners should stay alert and monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest updates. If storms approach, it’s crucial to seek safe harbor immediately to avoid the dangers of lightning, high winds, and reduced visibility on the water.

With a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place, coastal residents and boaters in the Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Savannah areas should stay vigilant. The weather could turn dangerous quickly, so it’s important to prepare and follow safety recommendations to ensure everyone’s well-being.

