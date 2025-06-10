Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will address ‘policy goals’ at Charleston town hall on Wednesday

Charleston, S.C. – South Carolina’s Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will be in Charleston on Wednesday, June 5, for a town hall hosted by America’s Future Trust. Evette, who has not formally announced her candidacy, has been holding town halls across the state, hinting at a possible run for governor in 2026.

Event Details

The town hall will take place from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Henry’s On The Market, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. During the event, Evette will discuss key policy priorities of America’s Future Trust and take questions from the audience. The event is an opportunity for Evette to address concerns directly with voters while receiving input on her potential future plans.

A Growing Presence in South Carolina Politics

This visit to Charleston follows Evette’s town hall in Myrtle Beach on June 3, where she focused on expanding school vouchers, eliminating the state income tax, and utilizing artificial intelligence to improve government efficiency.

Evette’s public appearances come amid growing speculation about her gubernatorial ambitions. According to a recent poll by the Trafalgar Group, Evette leads among potential 2026 Republican gubernatorial candidates with 31% of the vote, just slightly ahead of Rep. Nancy Mace, who has garnered 29%. Mace, a three-term congressmember, has been vocal in her criticism of Evette, calling her an “empty suit” and questioning her outsider status, as Evette originally hails from Ohio.

Evette has remained focused on her message and brushed off Mace’s attacks, maintaining that she is committed to serving South Carolina and addressing the needs of its people.

No Formal Announcements Yet

Although several prominent Republicans, including Evette and Mace, have publicly considered a run for governor, no candidate has formally announced their intention to run in the 2026 election.

