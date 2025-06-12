Daniel’s Law led to the baby girl’s surrender at Summerville Hospital

A two-day-old infant was safely surrendered to officials at Summerville Medical Center on Saturday, June 7, 2025, under South Carolina’s Daniel’s Law. The baby girl, born on June 5, weighed seven pounds and two ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Safe Surrender Under Daniel’s Law

The surrender of this infant was done legally under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, which is also known as Daniel’s Law. The law provides a safe and anonymous option for parents to surrender a newborn, up to 60 days old, at designated locations such as hospitals or emergency medical services without fear of prosecution.

After the infant was surrendered, Dorchester County Department of Social Services (DSS) took custody of the baby and placed her in a licensed foster home for further care and safety.

Upcoming Legal Hearings

A permanency planning hearing and termination of parental rights hearing have been scheduled for September 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Dorchester County Family Court. These hearings are part of the legal process following the baby’s surrender under Daniel’s Law.

A Look at Daniel’s Law in South Carolina

This incident marks the third time a baby has been surrendered under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina in 2025. The first instance occurred in Georgetown County in May. The law aims to provide parents in crisis a safe and anonymous option to surrender their child without facing legal consequences, ensuring the child’s safety and well-being.

Daniel’s Law continues to offer an important and safe solution for parents who feel they cannot care for their newborns, while also ensuring the safety and future of these infants. As the legal proceedings continue, the infant will remain in a licensed foster home, with the focus now on her future well-being.

SOURCE