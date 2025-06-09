Crews will begin work on the James Island drainage project Monday

A long-awaited project aimed at reducing flooding on James Island is officially getting underway this week. Starting June 9, a temporary road closure along Central Park Road will impact part of the island as crews begin working on a $2.7 million drainage improvement project. The project is expected to bring significant changes to the area’s drainage system and help prevent frequent flooding caused by heavy rains and tidal surges.

Details of the Road Closure and Detours:

The temporary road closure will take place on Central Park Road between Riverland Drive and Fleming Road, starting June 9. This closure is expected to remain in effect until November, during which time drivers will need to follow designated detours. Fortunately, the Fleming Road intersection will remain unaffected, and residents will still have access to their properties within the closed area.

What the Project Includes:

The main goal of this drainage improvement project is to reduce flooding along Central Park Road by raising the roadway and enhancing the drainage system. The plan involves raising the Central Park Road corridor by two feet to help protect it from rising waters. Additionally, three large drainage pipes will be installed, each 48 inches wide, designed to increase drainage capacity.

The new pipes will also feature two tide gates and a tidal check valve. These components are designed to prevent higher-than-normal tides from entering the drainage system, ensuring that the roadway remains protected even during extreme weather events. These upgrades will help prevent flooding caused by the nearby James Island Creek and improve stormwater management.

Expected Benefits and Completion Timeline:

Officials believe that these improvements will not only reduce roadway flooding but also provide greater flow capacity for stormwater and allow for continual saltwater exchange. The project is also expected to increase stormwater storage upstream, reducing the risk of future flooding during heavy rain or high tides.

The drainage improvements project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2026, providing much-needed relief to the area’s frequent flooding issues.

This project represents a significant step forward in addressing flooding concerns on James Island. With temporary road closures and detours in place, the improvements to Central Park Road will ultimately help prevent damage from future storms and tides. Once completed, the drainage upgrades will make the area more resilient to flooding, benefiting both local residents and visitors.

