Coroner says Ravenel man was killed by an Amtrak train

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual who was fatally struck by an Amtrak train on the night of Friday, June 8, in Ravenel, S.C. James Fraley, 34, tragically died from blunt force trauma after being hit by the train at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 162 and Railroad Avenue.

Incident Details

The Amtrak train, traveling through the area, did not derail, and no injuries were reported among the passengers or crew members onboard. Following the crash, CSX trains operating in the area were temporarily halted as authorities responded to the scene.

Investigation Ongoing

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. As of now, further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident, including whether Fraley was on the tracks intentionally or accidentally, have not been disclosed.

