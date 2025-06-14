Why Big Brands Are Getting Rid of Checkout Counters

Shopping is not what it used to be. Many stores are now removing old checkout counters to make the shopping experience smoother and more personal. Instead of standing in long lines, you now get help from friendly staff who can check you out wherever you are in the store. Let’s see how this new way of shopping is becoming popular and why customers are loving it.

Why Traditional Checkouts Are Disappearing

People don’t like waiting in long lines to pay. Stores are changing this by removing the usual checkout area. That space is now being used in smarter ways—to let customers walk around freely and talk to staff. It’s more about enjoying the shopping experience than just quickly buying something.

How Glossier Made Shopping More Relaxed

Glossier, a popular beauty brand, changed how their stores look. Instead of a counter, their staff use mobile devices to help customers check out anywhere in the store. The store layout is round and open, making it easy for people to explore. You can take your time, try out products on display tables, and leave when you’re ready. The focus is on helping, not just selling.

Using iPads and Comfy Spaces in Stores

Some stores now use iPads to help customers check out easily. Velvet by Graham and Spencer gave their staff iPads so they can help you as you shop. They also added chairs and couches so people can sit, relax, and enjoy browsing. Since doing this, the store saw a 40% increase in sales.

Jewellery Shopping Made Personal at Mejuri

At Mejuri, a jewellery store, you work with the same staff member from start to finish. You can touch and try on the jewellery, instead of just looking at it behind glass. The staff member helps you pick what you want, packs it up, explains how to care for it, and hands it over—no need to go to a register. It feels like a personal shopping experience.

Why It Doesn’t Always Work in Supermarkets

Not all stores can use this method. Supermarkets like Sam’s Club tried something similar called Scan & Go. Customers scan items on their phones and pay that way. But many people didn’t like it. Some said they want real people at checkout, especially when they buy a lot of items. Others said scanning things themselves is annoying and slow. Some even said they would stop shopping at Sam’s Club because of this change.

What Works Best Depends on the Store

This new way of shopping works well in stores like Glossier or Mejuri, where people usually buy just one or two items. But in places like grocery stores, customers prefer a fast, simple way to pay. Stores need to find the right balance between friendly service and speed.



Shopping is changing to become more fun and personal. Many brands are removing traditional checkouts and letting staff help you pay wherever you are. This new “concierge” style makes shopping feel relaxed and smooth. But in busy places like supermarkets, speed still matters most. Each store needs to choose the best way to help their customers. In the end, it’s all about making shopping easier and better for everyone.

