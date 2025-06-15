Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Maytag Fridge Owners: Claim Up to $300 for Defective Refrigerators

If you purchased a refrigerator from Whirlpool, KitchenAid, or Maytag between 2012 and 2019, you could be eligible for up to $300 as part of a settlement. The refrigerators in question have a defect that causes frost buildup, which affects their cooling efficiency.

Whirlpool has agreed to pay a settlement to resolve claims related to this issue, and consumers can claim compensation for past repairs or replacements. Here’s everything you need to know about how to check if you qualify and how to file a claim.

Settlement Details and Eligibility

Whirlpool Corporation, which owns the appliance brands Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Maytag, is paying for defects found in some of its refrigerators. These refrigerators were found to have a problem where frost accumulates on the evaporator, leading to poor cooling performance. The defective refrigerators were sold between 2012 and 2019, and affected consumers may be entitled to compensation.

If you purchased a refrigerator from any of these brands during this period, you may be eligible for up to $300 under the settlement. You can check if your refrigerator qualifies by entering its serial number on the settlement website.

The amount you could receive depends on the age of your refrigerator at the time of the repair. For example, if your fridge is 1-3 years old when repaired, you can claim up to $300 or 75% of its original price.

How to File a Claim

To claim your compensation, you need to submit a valid claim form. Make sure to do this before the deadline of June 18, 2025. You will need your refrigerator’s serial number and details about any repairs or replacements made due to the frost issue. Even if your fridge has frost buildup after January 31, 2025, you are still eligible for the settlement.

While Whirlpool has not admitted any wrongdoing, the company has agreed to the settlement to resolve the claims without going to trial. If you think your fridge is affected, don’t miss out on this opportunity to claim compensation.

Other Settlements and Deadlines

In addition to the Whirlpool settlement, there are other ongoing settlements available to consumers. For example, a settlement involving Designer Brands and DSW Shoe Warehouse offers compensation to shoppers who received unwanted promotional texts from DSW between September 1, 2018, and September 1, 2024, even after they asked to stop receiving them. Claimants in this case can expect about $70 each, and the deadline for filing claims is June 30, 2025.

