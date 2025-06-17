Wegmans Expanding with 5 New Stores – Here’s What You Need to Know

Wegmans, the beloved grocery store chain, is expanding rapidly with plans to open five new stores in the coming months and years. Known for its wide selection, competitive prices, and customer loyalty, Wegmans is set to secure its footprint in key U.S. states, continuing the momentum from its 100th store opening in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wegmans’ upcoming store openings and what shoppers can expect.

1. Wegmans Store Expansion Plans

As of now, Wegmans operates 112 stores across eight states, including Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. After the opening of its Lake Grove, New York location in February 2024, Wegmans is ready to continue its expansion with five more stores in 2024 and 2026.

Upcoming Wegmans Store Openings:

Rockville, Maryland – Opening June 25, 2024

Wegmans will open its 9th location in Maryland, featuring a spacious 80,000 square-foot store. This will add to the company’s growing presence in the state.

Wegmans is making its Connecticut debut with a massive 92,000-square-foot store in Norwalk, offering customers a new shopping experience in the state.

While specific dates have not been announced, Wegmans is preparing to bring new stores to both Pittsburgh and Charlotte, with Pittsburgh receiving thousands of customer requests over the years.

2. Why Shoppers Are Excited About Wegmans

Wegmans has earned a dedicated following across the U.S., with many customers claiming the store is better than Walmart. Wegmans is often praised for its high-quality products, customer service, and affordable prices, with some shoppers even commenting that Wegmans could be cheaper than Walmart.

Social media posts have flooded with excitement as Wegmans continues to expand, with many locals eagerly awaiting the opening of their first store in Connecticut and Pittsburgh. Some fans have even shared that they prefer Wegmans’ grocery options over larger chains like Walmart due to its variety and affordability.

3. Creating New Jobs for Local Communities

With every new store opening, Wegmans is committed to supporting the local community by providing 400 to 500 new jobs at each location. This is a huge boost to the local economy and offers opportunities in a variety of roles, including customer service, management, and stocking.

In addition, Wegmans’ CEO Colleen Wegman has a hands-on approach to management, ensuring a personal connection with employees. She has made it a goal to visit each store at least once a year, upholding a family tradition started by the company’s founder.

“It’s our goal to visit every store at least once a year because we want a personal relationship with our store management,” Wegman said, emphasizing the importance of staying connected with staff.

4. Wegmans: A Family-Oriented Brand

As Wegmans continues to grow, it remains committed to its core values of family, quality, and community. The Wegman family has maintained its strong connection with the brand’s customers and employees over the years, ensuring that each new store embodies the company’s dedication to serving local communities with high-quality products and personalized customer service.

5. Excitement Builds for the Future

With Wegmans set to open in several new markets, the excitement is building for the grocery giant’s future. Shoppers are eager to experience the Wegmans shopping experience, and the company’s reputation for high-quality products at competitive prices continues to grow.

