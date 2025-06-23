Walmart’s Outdoor String Lights Now Just $9.98 – Perfect for Backyard Vibes and Cooking

If you’re looking to add a cozy touch to your outdoor space, Walmart has just the deal for you. Shoppers are raving about the 20-clear glass globe bulb outdoor string lights, now priced at only $9.98. These beautiful lights are perfect for enhancing your garden or backyard, especially for summer evenings spent outdoors.

Perfect Lighting for Outdoor Cooking and Relaxing

For just under $10, you can bring home these 20-bulb string lights that offer a gentle and delicate glow. These lights are ideal for lighting up soft summer nights, whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ or enjoying a quiet evening. The bulbs are available in two colors: brown and white, so you can choose the one that best suits your outdoor decor.

The total length of each set is 20 feet, with 18.7 feet of lighted length. You can connect up to three sets together, creating a massive 58.7 feet of glowing light to cover a larger area. This flexibility makes it perfect for patios, gardens, or even indoor spaces like a cozy dining room.

Easy Setup and Safety Features

These string lights come with a simple setup. Each bulb holder has a small hanger, making it easy to hang them wherever you need. Whether you’re draping them across your backyard fence or hanging them above your outdoor cooking area, the lights stay securely in place.

Plus, these lights are UL-listed, ensuring they meet safety standards for use both indoors and outdoors. You also get two spare bulbs, which is a great bonus in case any of the lights burn out.

Shopper Praise: A Must-Have for Outdoor Spaces

Shoppers have been quick to share their excitement about these outdoor lights. One happy customer shared, “Love these lights! They’re not too expensive and add just enough soft light to our screened-in back porch. We connected three sets, and it looks fantastic. The plastic bulbs are a great feature since they’re less likely to break, but they still look like glass. I’d definitely recommend them.”

Another reviewer shared how the lights transformed their space: “I bought three packs of these to string behind my carport and above our fire pit. They create such a nice vibe! Now I just wish the mosquitoes would leave so I could enjoy them more!”

A Bright Idea for Your Backyard

Walmart’s outdoor string lights are a simple, affordable way to add warmth and charm to your backyard. Whether you’re using them for outdoor cooking, relaxing on the patio, or simply enjoying a quiet evening, these lights create the perfect atmosphere. And with the ability to connect multiple sets, you can easily cover larger spaces without breaking the bank.

