Walmart Shopper Vows to Boycott Store After ‘Laughable’ Customer Service Experience

A frustrated Walmart shopper has vowed to never shop at the retail giant again after what they described as a “laughable” response from customer service. The issue, stemming from a cancelled preorder, left the shopper feeling unheard and dissatisfied with the solution offered.

The Shopper’s Frustration

The incident began when the shopper’s preorder was cancelled, despite already having a temporary hold placed on their bank card. The shopper reached out to Walmart’s customer service, seeking confirmation and resolution. However, they were met with an offer of a $15 coupon for the inconvenience.

The shopper took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing their dissatisfaction: “You cancelled my preorder. I have one bank card and one address and needed confirmation after already charging me a temporary hold. After calling customer service, they laughably offered me a $15 coupon for inconvenience. Absolutely ridiculous, never shopping here again.”

While it remains unclear whether the issue was fully resolved, the shopper’s frustration highlights a growing concern about Walmart’s customer service and its approach to resolving customer issues.

Another Shopper’s Struggles with Customer Service

This issue follows a similar situation, where another shopper voiced their frustration on X, claiming they had called Walmart’s customer service no less than nine times over the course of four weeks about an order problem. According to the shopper, they received promises of solutions that never materialized, and even when speaking to a manager, their calls were hung up on.

The shopper shared their experience, writing: “@Walmart I’ve called your customer service number over issues with an order no less than nine times in four weeks. Each time I’m given a solution that never materializes. Today I’ve called twice and been hung up on even by the so-called manager. Mind you I’ve been calm and respectful so WTF is going on!”

In response, Walmart’s social media team apologized and offered support, writing: “Oh no, that’s not what we like to see! Can you please send us a DM with additional details, so we can look into this?” However, it is unclear if the shopper’s issue was ultimately resolved.

Frustrations Over Lack of Staff and Service Issues

Walmart’s customer service woes are not limited to online orders. Many customers have expressed frustrations with the lack of staff on shift at physical locations. One shopper recently shared their dissatisfaction over long wait times due to a shortage of cashiers and a lack of express lanes.

The shopper tweeted: “@Walmart want to make sure I’ve got this. You closed the whole section of Scan & Go after 7:30, then closed 1/2 of the registers in the other one you have open. All while having no express lane and 1 real cashier. I’m waiting in line with 3 items. I need to rethink where I shop.”

Walmart responded to this complaint as well, asking the shopper to send a direct message for further details: “Let’s hear more about your experience. Would you mind sending a DM, so we can take a closer look at these issues?” Again, it remains unclear whether the issue was fully addressed or resolved.

Customer Concerns Mounting

These complaints come as Walmart continues to face widespread criticism for its customer service, both online and in-store. While the retailer has acknowledged some of these issues, cus

