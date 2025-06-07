Walmart & Best Buy Adjust Store Hours for Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Amid Shortages and Product Limits

The highly anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 has led to major shifts in store operations, with Walmart and Best Buy altering their opening hours to accommodate the frenzy of customers eager to get their hands on the latest gaming console. The launch has caused shortages and product limits, with many fans eagerly awaiting the release both in-store and online.

A Historic Launch

George Jijiashvili, a senior principal analyst at Omdia, told CNBC that the Nintendo Switch 2 launch is “the biggest console launch of all time,” which has resulted in a massive demand for the console, games, and accessories. As expected, Nintendo fans are frantically checking stock availability and eagerly awaiting their deliveries.

To keep up with demand, Best Buy opened stores across the U.S. at midnight Thursday, allowing customers to make in-store purchases. However, the retailer emphasized that it had limited stock of consoles, games, and accessories available for walk-in customers.

Walmart, on the other hand, opened its online orders at midnight ET and started in-store sales at Supercenters at 6 AM ET. However, their website quickly showed that the highly sought-after console had already sold out.

Nintendo’s Response to Supply Challenges

In response to the frenzied demand, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser assured CNBC that the company has been working closely with retail partners to ensure there will be ample supply not just for the launch weekend, but for the long term as well. Nintendo is aiming to sell 20 million consoles by the end of the financial year.

Despite the efforts to ensure a smooth launch, there were some delays earlier in the year due to “reciprocal tariffs” imposed during the presidency of Donald Trump. These tariffs led to a delay in preorders for the Switch 2 in April, further complicating the rollout.

The Cost of the Switch 2

The Switch 2 is priced at $449 in the U.S., making it Nintendo’s most expensive console to date. Bowser also mentioned that the company is closely monitoring the tariff situation and will make adjustments if necessary, although for now, $449 will be the price moving forward. The company has not ruled out the possibility of price increases if tariffs change.

Exciting Features of the Nintendo Switch 2

After eight years since the launch of the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 offers significant upgrades, including a bigger screen, brand new games, and additional built-in features. It is designed to be a more powerful and feature-packed gaming experience.

A Hot Commodity

Despite Nintendo’s best efforts to keep up with demand, the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to remain a hot commodity for the foreseeable future. With its larger screen and new games, the Switch 2 is likely to be a major success, but stock shortages are likely to continue as Nintendo works to meet its goal of selling 20 million consoles.

