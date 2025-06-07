Twin Peaks Shuts Down Its Last California Location After Nearly 10 Years

In a surprising turn of events, Twin Peaks, the popular sports bar and Hooters rival, has closed its final location in California, marking the end of nearly a decade of service in the Sacramento area. Located in the Arden Arcade, the Sacramento Twin Peaks restaurant had been a regular spot for locals, known for its food, cold beer, sports, and, notably, the staff dressed in revealing outfits. The sudden closure left many loyal customers shocked and disappointed, as they had not expected such a sudden end to the Sacramento location.

The Announcement and Customer Reactions

The closure of Twin Peaks in Sacramento was revealed on social media via an Instagram post, which read, “To our fans, we thank you for nearly 10 years of joining us for the ‘food, fun, cold beer & sports.’ It’s with a heavy heart that we must share that Twin Peaks Sacramento is now permanently closed. Thank you and be well.”

The abrupt nature of the announcement led to a wave of reactions from regular patrons. Many expressed their disappointment, with one fan writing, “I don’t wanna find a new football spot!” Another commenter shared their fond memories of the place, saying, “Such a bummer. Was a great place to get a cold beer and talk with the locals and ladies. Best of luck to all! Gonna miss Moona and Claudia, Alex and Sabrina—good luck towards the future gang!!!” Another shocked customer lamented, “Just like that? Not even a final celebration?”

Despite the closure of the Sacramento location, Twin Peaks continues to operate nearly 100 restaurants across the United States, with a stronger presence in Texas and other parts of the South, Southwest, and Midwest.

A Rival’s Setback: Hooters’ Struggles

Twin Peaks’ closure comes at a time when its rival, Hooters, is also facing challenges. The iconic U.S. chain recently announced the closure of 30 locations across several states, including Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The closure of these locations came as a shock to many, as Hooters had not previously indicated any impending shutdowns, despite facing financial difficulties.

A spokesperson for Hooters explained the situation, stating, “Importantly, Hooters is here to stay, and by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model.” The company further emphasized its commitment to supporting the affected team members and its loyal customer base. The decision, they acknowledged, was a “difficult one.”

A Changing Landscape for Sports Bars

The closures of Twin Peaks in Sacramento and several Hooters locations highlight the changing landscape for sports bars and restaurants that rely on a specific brand identity, particularly the trend of employing staff in revealing outfits. While Twin Peaks remains operational in other parts of the U.S., the loss of its last California location signals a shift in the industry. Similarly, Hooters’ downsizing efforts suggest that the once-thriving model of sports bars with scantily-clad waitstaff may be facing increasing competition and challenges in maintaining long-term sustainability.

SOURCE