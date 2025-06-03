Trader Joe’s Sparkling Matcha Lemonade Wins Fans as Perfect Dupe for Discontinued Starbucks Drink

Trader Joe’s has launched a sparkling matcha lemonade that’s quickly becoming a favorite among shoppers—and a perfect replacement for Starbucks’ discontinued Iced Matcha Lemonade. Priced at just $1.99 a can, this new drink offers a wallet-friendly way to enjoy the same refreshing matcha and citrus flavors Starbucks fans loved.

What Is Trader Joe’s Sparkling Matcha Lemonade?

Released in late April, Trader Joe’s Sparkling Matcha Lemonade combines the tangy taste of classic lemonade with the delicate, earthy notes of matcha green tea. Made with sparkling water, it provides a bubbly, refreshing drink ideal for warm spring and summer days.

The product description calls it “a match made in heaven,” and social media fans agree, praising its balanced flavor and affordability compared to Starbucks’ version, which was priced around $4.50 per cup.

Fans React Online

Reddit and Instagram are buzzing with positive reviews:

“I miss the Starbucks Matcha lemonade,” said one user.

Another commented, “Yuuuuuum I’m into this! The sparkling strawberry juice is delish, I could see the two being mixed as a yummy combo.”

“Just bought it. Tastes awesome. Perfect blend of matcha and lemonade,” added a third.

Why Did Starbucks Discontinue Its Iced Matcha Lemonade?

In February, Starbucks announced it would remove 13 drinks to simplify its menu, improve service speed, and focus on core coffee offerings. The Iced Matcha Lemonade was among those cut.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said the company plans to reduce its food and beverage options by about 30% by the end of 2025 to boost efficiency and quality.

What’s Left on Starbucks’ Menu?

Other discontinued drinks include various Frappuccinos like Espresso, Caffè Vanilla, and White Chocolate Mocha, as well as beverages like White Hot Chocolate and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.

Starbucks encourages fans to try the Green Tea Lemonade as a citrusy, grassy-flavored alternative to the Iced Matcha Lemonade.

With Starbucks cutting back on its matcha lemonade, Trader Joe’s affordable sparkling matcha lemonade has stepped in as a delicious and budget-friendly substitute. It’s a win for matcha lovers looking to enjoy a refreshing, bubbly drink without the Starbucks price tag.

SOURCE