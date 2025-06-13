Trader Joe’s Opens New Sherman Oaks Store Just Steps from the Original Location

In a surprising move, Trader Joe’s has quietly opened a brand-new store right across the street from its long-standing Sherman Oaks location in California. The new store, which began serving customers on June 6, is already drawing attention—and some confusion.

Two Stores, One Neighborhood

Both the old and new Trader Joe’s stores in Sherman Oaks are now operating at the same time and with the same hours—from 8 am to 9 pm every day. The new store has been nicknamed “Sherman Oaks too” by the company itself.

Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohde confirmed that there are no immediate plans to close either location. “We plan to keep both Sherman Oaks stores open,” Rohde told Patch.

Locals React to the Unusual Setup

Shoppers are stunned to see two Trader Joe’s stores so close together. One TikTok video from shopper Shauna Green, showing both stores across the street from each other, quickly went viral, getting over 65,000 views. In the video, she called the setup “insane” but admitted it’s “not a bad problem to have—just a perplexing situation.”

Many people online compared it to Starbucks, which often places multiple stores in high-traffic areas.

Why Open Two Stores So Close?

Originally, Trader Joe’s planned to replace the older Sherman Oaks store, which has been in the area since 1973. That store is smaller and doesn’t have the space for modern upgrades.

But somewhere along the way, the company decided to keep both stores open for now. “Maybe we could see how two goes for a little bit,” said Matt Judd, team lead at the new location.

The new store is about 40% bigger and comes with major upgrades like wider aisles, better cooling systems, and more freezer space. Most importantly for many customers, it has a parking garage—a huge bonus for shoppers who’ve struggled with parking at the original location.

Making the Trader Joe’s Experience Better

Trader Joe’s says the decision is really about improving customer experience. “If there are too many people, customers aren’t having a good time,” said Tara Miller, the brand’s marketing VP. “Crew members probably aren’t having a good time, and that just makes the Trader Joe’s experience a little bit less fun.”

By splitting traffic between the two stores, the company hopes to reduce crowding and improve shopping comfort.

Trader Joe’s unusual move to open a second store right across from its first one in Sherman Oaks has certainly gotten people talking. Whether you love the convenience or find it odd, both stores are now open and ready to serve. With the new location offering more space, upgraded features, and easier parking, many customers see this as a welcome change—even if it’s a little unexpected.

