The Rise of the “Zebra Striping” Trend: How Gen Z Is Changing the Way We Drink at Restaurants

A new trend is sweeping across restaurants and bars: zebra striping, which is forcing beloved restaurant chains to overhaul their menus. The trend is becoming more popular among Gen Z consumers, who are now of drinking age and are increasingly focused on moderation when it comes to alcohol consumption.

What is “Zebra Striping”?

“Zebra striping” refers to the practice of alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks throughout the night. The term comes from the black-and-white striped pattern, where black represents alcoholic drinks and white represents non-alcoholic options. This approach is gaining traction as Gen Z is generally drinking less alcohol than previous generations.

Why is Gen Z Embracing This Trend?

Data from IWSR, a company specializing in alcohol insights, reveals that nearly 48% of Gen Z alcohol drinkers actively choose to drink less, while 68% prefer or enjoy non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beverages. The trend aligns with Gen Z’s growing focus on maintaining a healthier lifestyle, including moderation in drinking habits.

In addition to health-consciousness, many Gen Z consumers are turning to non-alcoholic options for their affordability. According to a Technomic study, non-alcoholic drinks tend to be cheaper than their alcoholic counterparts, making them more appealing in an inflationary environment where everything seems to be getting more expensive.

How Restaurants and Bars Are Adapting

To keep up with the “zebra striping” trend, bars and restaurants are introducing a wide variety of zero-proof cocktails, wines, spirits, and beers. Offering these options helps cater to the health-conscious and those choosing moderation, but also those who simply prefer non-alcoholic drinks. In fact, non-alcoholic drink options have become just as important—if not more important—than alcoholic options on many menus.

As Robert Byrne, senior director of consumer research at Technomic, notes, “Gen Z and younger millennials are most likely to engage in both alcohol and non-alcohol bar drinks during the same restaurant occasion.” Additionally, mocktails or alcohol-free cocktails are among the most popular items paired with alcoholic beverages, further cementing their importance on modern drink menus.

How Restaurants Can Benefit from the Trend

To take advantage of the zebra striping trend, restaurants and bars can implement a three-step plan to cater to these evolving consumer habits:

Revamp the Drink Menu: Introduce a wider variety of non-alcoholic options, including mocktails that mimic traditional cocktails in both taste and presentation. Serving them in the same glassware and maintaining the same quality ensures customers have a similar experience, even without alcohol. Promotions and Deals: Offer deals during brunch, lunch, or happy hour that support the trend. For example, restaurants could offer 50% off cocktails ordered after a non-alcoholic beverage, or bundle non-alcoholic drinks with food offerings to encourage patrons to try both options. Flight Options: Consider offering non-alcoholic drink flights or even a mix of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. This fun, interactive option allows customers to experiment with different flavors and create their own “zebra striping” experience in a single sitting.

The Bigger Picture: Financial Impact

While the rise of non-alcoholic beverages is reshaping the drinking landscape, some restaurants are still capitalizing on extravagant offerings. Recently, a restaurant was criticized for selling a $33,000 vodka cocktail. However, some diners argued that it actually saves money because of the added perks that come with it.

Meanwhile, breweries are facing financial struggles as a number of bankruptcies continue to impact the industry. This highlights the changing consumer preferences and how they are affecting the larger drinking economy.

The “zebra striping” trend is more than just a passing phase—it’s a reflection of Gen Z’s growing interest in moderation, healthier living, and budget-conscious choices. As a result, bars and restaurants are adjusting their menus and promotional strategies to cater to this shift. While this trend is still in its early stages, it’s clear that the future of drinking is changing, with non-alcoholic drinks playing a much larger role in social gatherings and dining experiences.

SOURCE