Texas Roadhouse Expands with 30 New Locations in 2025 and Launches Exciting New Drinks

Texas Roadhouse, the popular American steakhouse known for its hand-cut steaks and Texas-style dining, is growing fast. Often praised by fans as “better than Olive Garden,” the chain is planning to open 30 new locations this year, with more growth expected in the future.

Rapid Expansion Plans

Parent company Bubba’s 33 announced the opening of 30 new Texas Roadhouse restaurants over the next 10 months. CEO Jerry Morgan said the company focuses on quality openings, aiming for about 25 to 30 new restaurants annually.

Currently, there are about 680 Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S. and nearly 800 worldwide. The chain recently overtook Olive Garden to become America’s favorite casual dining restaurant, a spot Olive Garden had held since 2018. Other top competitors include Chili’s, Applebee’s, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

New restaurants have already opened in states like Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Texas, and Virginia.

Record-Breaking Sales

Texas Roadhouse Inc., which also owns Bubba’s 33 and Jaggers, reported sales soaring from $4.63 billion in 2023 to $5.4 billion last year. CEO Morgan highlighted strong traffic growth across all three brands as a sign of continued success.

New Happy Hour Deals and Mocktails

In addition to expansion, Texas Roadhouse is improving its dining experience. Select locations will offer $5 beverages all day, including 10-ounce Original Margaritas, 16-ounce beers, and Long Island Iced Teas—upgrading their previous happy hour that ran 4 pm to 6 pm on weekdays.

For guests who prefer non-alcoholic options, the chain introduced hand-crafted mocktails priced at $5. These flavorful drinks include:

Strawberry Cucumber Fizz: Strawberry, cucumber, lemonade, and club soda.

Strawberry, cucumber, lemonade, and club soda. Sparkling Berry Bliss: Blackberry and cranberry juice topped with club soda.

Blackberry and cranberry juice topped with club soda. Tropical Breeze: Coconut, mango, blue Curacao, sour mix, and club soda.

These new options offer a fun, tasty choice for all guests.

Texas Roadhouse’s aggressive expansion and new drink offerings highlight its commitment to growth and customer satisfaction. Fans can look forward to more locations and an even better dining experience in 2025 and beyond.

