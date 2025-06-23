Target Faces Major Decline as Customers Turn to Rivals Like Costco

Once a favorite among shoppers, Target has been facing a significant decline in sales and foot traffic. Customers have expressed growing frustration with the brand’s changing policies, poor customer service, and an overall disappointing shopping experience. As a result, many have turned to retailers like Costco and Trader Joe’s for a better experience. This article takes a deeper look into Target’s struggles and why customers are choosing to shop elsewhere.

Target’s Declining Sales and Foot Traffic

Target, which was once a go-to retail giant for millions, has seen a steady decline in its performance. Recent financial results have shown that its sales growth has slowed while competitors like Walmart and Costco are doing well. Foot traffic, too, has dropped, and some reports show that Target has experienced a bigger decline than its rivals. This suggests that more and more shoppers are turning away from Target in favor of other options.

Customers Voice Their Frustration

A Facebook user summed up the feeling of many when they shared their disappointment: “I haven’t gone to a Target in over a year. They have overpriced, uninteresting, cheaply made products. The customer service is terrible, and when I had to wait 15-20 minutes for an associate to unlock a shelf, it was the final straw.”

Many customers have expressed that Target’s shift in policies and lack of customer service is driving them away. Some, like the Facebook user, are now choosing to shop at stores like Costco, where they feel more welcomed and valued.

In-Store Experience Falling Short

Business Insider sent reporters to Target locations in different parts of the United States to see the situation firsthand. While some stores are still in good shape, others are clearly struggling. The Target in Madison, Wisconsin, was relatively well-stocked and clean, drawing in customers. However, even this location had empty shelves in certain areas, likely due to seasonal changes.

On the other hand, the Target in Ventura, California, had noticeable problems with low foot traffic. Despite neatly organized shelves, the lack of customers indicated that the store was not attracting shoppers the way it once did.

The Washington, DC, store also revealed some of Target’s biggest challenges. Security measures meant to combat theft, such as locking products behind glass, caused frustration among shoppers, who had to wait for staff to unlock the items they wanted. Long waits at checkout only added to the inconvenience, especially in a busy city like Washington, DC, where efficiency is key.

Target’s Lack of Focus

Experts say that Target’s biggest issue is its lack of clear focus. The retailer seems to have lost its unique appeal, and its product offerings are no longer exciting to customers. Neil Saunders, a retail analyst, pointed out that other retailers have sharpened their focus, while Target has struggled to do the same. The once-playful atmosphere of Target stores has been replaced by a more functional, less engaging experience. As competitors like Costco and Walmart offer attractive promotions and deals, Target’s shopping experience seems to be falling behind.

The Digital Shift and Online Growth

While foot traffic has decreased in stores, Target has seen some growth in its digital sales. The company has made significant investments in improving its online services, offering features like curbside pickups and expanded delivery networks. Despite these efforts, analysts argue that Target has not fully taken advantage of its online potential. Shoppers are increasingly choosing competitors like Amazon, who have perfected the art of digital-first shopping, leaving Target struggling to catch up.

Target’s decline can be attributed to several factors, including poor customer service, an uninspiring shopping experience, and a lack of clear focus on what customers want. While some of its locations still maintain a decent level of service, the overall trend points to a fading appeal. As competitors like Costco and Walmart continue to innovate and offer better deals, Target must find a way to regain its competitive edge, both in-store and online. The shift to digital shopping also presents an opportunity, but it remains to be seen whether Target can turn things around and recapture the loyalty of its customers.

SOURCE