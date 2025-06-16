Summer Steal: Target Slashes Price of Patio Set from $270 to Just $88 – Perfect for Father’s Day!

Just in time for Father’s Day, Target is offering a huge discount on a Tangkula 3-Piece Patio Set, cutting the price from $270 down to just $88 – that’s a 67% savings, meaning you’re saving $182! Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or a stylish addition to your outdoor space, this set is a steal you don’t want to miss.

What’s Included in the Set?

This Tangkula Patio Set includes two chairs and a small table, all crafted from plastic rattan, giving it that charming, woven, wicker-like appearance. The chairs come with cushions, and the rattan table features a glass top, making it both durable and stylish for any outdoor space.

Chair Weight Capacity: Each chair can support up to 350 pounds.

Ideal for Outdoor Spaces: Whether it’s your patio, front porch, yard, poolside, or any other outdoor area, this set is perfect for adding comfort and style.

However, keep in mind that some assembly is required, but the set can be delivered straight to your door!

Shopper Reactions

While the set only has eight reviews on Target’s website, all of them are positive. Customers are loving the quality for the price. One shopper said, “Purchased this set while on sale too, a steal for 3 pieces of furniture.” Another mentioned that the backs of the chairs could be 2-3 inches taller, but overall, it wasn’t a dealbreaker.

Others praised the set for its affordable price and exactly what they were looking for. As one happy customer put it: “It was the best price for the quality, and it was pretty much exactly what I wanted.”

More Father’s Day Deals to Check Out

If you’re still looking for last-minute Father’s Day gifts, check out these other great deals:

Walmart is selling an outdoor cooking set for just $25.

Dollar Tree has some affordable gift options perfect for Father’s Day.

Amazon is offering a designer heel dupe for a fraction of the price.

Whether you’re gifting it for Father’s Day or simply sprucing up your own backyard, this Tangkula Patio Set offers amazing value for its price. The $88 deal is a fantastic offer, and it’s one that won’t last long. Don’t miss out on this summer steal—shop now before the deal ends!

