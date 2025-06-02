Summer Must-Have: Walmart’s $17 “Husband Approved” Sandals That Look Like $112 Designer Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks are famous for being comfortable, durable, and stylish sandals. But their price tag—around $112 for a pair—can make many shoppers think twice.

If you love the Birkenstock look but want to save some money, Walmart has a great alternative that’s getting lots of praise. The retailer is selling the George Men’s Hip Strap Sandals for just $16.98—a fraction of the price of the real deal.

What Makes These Walmart Sandals Special?

The Walmart sandals have a classic tan color and feature a dual-band design, just like Birkenstocks, to keep your feet secure. They also have a molded footbed that provides support and cushioning, making them perfect for all-day wear.

With a slip-on, open style, these sandals are easy to wear and ideal for warm weather. They come in men’s sizes 7 through 13. If you prefer different colors, Walmart also offers the same style in black and navy for just $11.88.

How Do They Compare to Birkenstocks?

The Walmart George Hip Strap Sandals are very similar to the Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandals, which sell for $112.99 at Walmart. Both use lightweight EVA foam for comfort, feature two buckle straps, and are designed for active wear.

While Birkenstocks offer more colors and sizes, the Walmart version looks almost identical and costs nearly $100 less.

What Are Shoppers Saying?

Walmart customers love these sandals, giving them an average rating of 4.5 stars.

One shopper called them “husband approved”, sharing that her spouse found them comfortable and planned to take them on a trip to Colorado.

Another five-star review said the sandals “absolutely exceeded expectations,” praising their soft, cushioned sole that felt like “walking on clouds.” She added they were supportive, durable, and made with high-quality materials.

Perfect Gift Idea for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day coming up on June 15, these affordable and stylish sandals make a great gift for dads who want comfort without the designer price.

If you want the comfort and style of Birkenstocks but don’t want to spend over $100, Walmart’s George Men’s Hip Strap Sandals offer a budget-friendly, highly rated alternative. They deliver on comfort, durability, and style—perfect for summer outings and casual wear.

