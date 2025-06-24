Starbucks Hack Backfires: Employee Warns Against 5-Cent Trick as TikTok Trends Shift to Healthier Drinks

With TikTok influencing both customer behavior and corporate decisions, it’s no surprise that Starbucks finds itself at the center of both viral hacks and health-conscious trends. Recently, a Starbucks employee named Sinead took to TikTok to call out a failed “hack” that a customer tried to use to get a full-priced drink for just five cents. At the same time, Starbucks is also testing new protein-packed drinks aimed at Gen Z’s wellness trends.

The 5-Cent Hack That Didn’t Work

A TikTok video by Starbucks barista Sinead quickly gained attention after she shared a story of a customer attempting to trick the system. The customer placed an order for a 5-cent handle bag, then tried to add a full-size drink in the order notes as a “request.” In the request section, she wrote: “Hi, could I please have a grande strawberry crème frap with no whipped cream and a strawless lid.”

While it may have looked clever to some, Sinead made it clear the trick didn’t work. The order was canceled immediately, and the customer didn’t get the drink. Sinead humorously pointed out, “This is not a Starbucks hack… It was a little bit funny but it won’t work. We canceled the order. Don’t do this.”

Her video sparked reactions from viewers who were shocked at the attempt. Some laughed at the absurdity, while others pointed out how common it is for people to try and game the system through the order request box.

TikTok’s Bigger Influence: Healthy Drink Trends

While some customers try to use TikTok to bend the rules, Starbucks is also keeping an eye on the platform for innovation. More health-focused Gen Z users have inspired Starbucks to test a new type of drink that includes protein foam and sugar-free ingredients.

Currently being trialed at five Starbucks locations, the new drink is a sugar-free vanilla latte topped with banana-flavored cold foam that includes 15 grams of protein and an unsweetened protein powder. Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol explained the inspiration came from watching customers bring their own protein drinks to mix with their coffee. He believes Starbucks can offer a more convenient and tasty version of what customers are already doing.

“It’s on trend. It’s delicious,” said Niccol, adding that the company is aiming to do it better than anyone else in the market.

As Starbucks fans continue to get creative, whether with drink ideas or sneaky hacks, the brand remains at the center of TikTok trends. But not every hack is successful—like the now-infamous 5-cent bag trick. Still, the platform’s influence isn’t all bad. It’s helping shape the future of Starbucks drinks, especially as more people focus on health and wellness. With new protein-packed drinks on the horizon, Starbucks is proving it can adapt and innovate, all while keeping an eye on what’s trending online.

