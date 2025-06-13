Some US States Now Ban Minors From Buying Weight Loss and Muscle Supplements

Laws are changing across the United States to limit the sale of certain dietary supplements—especially those aimed at weight loss and muscle gain. In 2025, two major states have already banned the sale of these products to minors, and five more are considering similar laws.

Why Are These Supplements Being Targeted

Experts are raising concerns about how these supplements can affect teenagers. Many of the products are promoted as fast fixes for weight loss or muscle gain and are often sold without proper approval or regulation from the FDA.

Health professionals worry that teens are being misled by social media ads and store displays. Groups like STRIPED, a program from Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital, are leading the push for legal changes to protect minors.

Dr. S. Bryn Austin, director of STRIPED, explained that children are being exposed to risky products with unrealistic promises, often without their parents even knowing.

What Do the New Laws Say?

New York and New Jersey have passed laws that stop anyone under 18 from buying these types of supplements. New York’s law started in April and comes with a fine of up to $500 for violations.

In New Jersey, a similar bill includes a $750 penalty and is currently still moving through the legislative process.

The rules specifically target over-the-counter pills or powders meant for weight loss, dieting, or muscle building.

What Do Supporters Say?

Supporters of these laws say they are meant to protect the mental and physical health of young people. Studies show that teenagers who use these supplements are more likely to develop eating disorders.

Senator John Lovick from Washington, one of the lawmakers backing the ban, said his main goal is to protect children. He shared how a student came to him with concerns after working with STRIPED and learning about the dangers of these products.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports these bans, warning that it’s hard for consumers to know which products are safe and which ones are not due to loose regulations.

What Do Critics Say?

Not everyone agrees with the bans. Some industry groups, like the Council for Responsible Nutrition and the Natural Products Association, say these laws go too far and may hurt families who use supplements for general wellness.

They believe the laws are too vague and could block access to safe and helpful products. Critics argue that lawmakers are removing personal choice and creating fear around supplements that are widely used and trusted by many.

Kyle Turk from the Natural Products Association said these rules are “misguided” and could harm the future of the supplement industry.

More States Are Considering Bans

Along with New York and New Jersey, the following states are looking at similar laws:

Massachusetts

Illinois

Washington

Texas

Maryland

In Massachusetts, Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa explained that she remembers seeing teens misuse diet pills back in the 1990s and wants today’s youth to be better protected.

As concern grows over the effects of diet and muscle-building supplements on young people, states are taking action. While New York and New Jersey have already passed laws, others are debating similar bills. Supporters say it’s about protecting teens’ health and safety, while critics worry it limits personal freedom and could affect the supplement industry. Whether you agree or disagree, this topic is gaining national attention—and more changes could be coming soon.

