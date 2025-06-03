Social Security Faces Funding Crisis, But Chief Promises Solutions Amid Rising Concerns

After nearly a century of providing retirement and survivor benefits, Social Security is facing a serious funding challenge. Data from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) shows that the government fund for these benefits may run out by 2033—just eight years away—raising concerns about the future of payments to millions of Americans.

What Is Happening with Social Security Funds?

Social Security’s retirement and survivor benefits fund has been operating since 1935, but the money set aside is slowly being depleted. The CBO warns that if no changes are made, the fund could be empty by 2033, potentially threatening monthly payments to about 69 million Americans who receive benefits.

SSA Commissioner’s Response

Frank Bisignano, the Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner, told CBS News that there is strong political commitment to solving the problem. He said many senators have ideas on how to fix the funding issue and emphasized the need to start working on solutions immediately.

Workforce Cuts and Efficiency Improvements

Despite the funding concerns, the SSA recently announced plans to reduce its workforce from 57,000 to 50,000 employees—a 12% cut. This move has sparked worries about the administration’s ability to handle the increased demands on its services.

Bisignano, however, expressed confidence that technology upgrades and “process engineering” would improve efficiency. He highlighted a major effort to modernize services, including introducing artificial intelligence (AI) into the phone system, aiming to complete this project within the year.

Improved Service Times and Customer Access

Data shows call wait times at the SSA have improved significantly—from 112 minutes in January to 68 minutes in April. Bisignano stressed that the SSA wants to provide options for beneficiaries, whether visiting a field office, using the web, or calling by phone.

Recent Controversies and Policy Changes

In March, the SSA proposed requiring in-person identity verification for new and existing recipients, which caused backlash, especially since many seniors would have had to travel long distances to reach an office. The policy was quickly withdrawn, keeping phone verification as the standard.

Other Updates and Tips for Recipients

Some recipients will miss out on a maximum payment of $967 this month due to a calendar quirk. Meanwhile, reports suggest there are strategies certain recipients can learn to increase their benefits by up to $27,324 annually.

While Social Security’s financial future faces challenges, leaders promise solutions and modernization efforts to ensure continued support for beneficiaries. Staying informed about policy changes and how to maximize benefits is important for all recipients.

