Social Security Employees Warn of Major Delays and Potential Interruptions to Benefits

Social Security Administration (SSA) workers have raised alarms about significant delays in processing tasks, warning that millions of Americans may face interruptions in their benefits. Due to new directives, SSA staff have been instructed to prioritize processing claims related to the recently passed Social Security Fairness Act. This shift in priorities has led to concerns that routine tasks, such as updating bank accounts or making address changes, will be delayed, affecting many Social Security recipients.

Social Security Fairness Act: A Major Shift

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed into law by former President Joe Biden in January 2025, eliminates two provisions—the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset—that previously reduced benefits for individuals receiving pensions from public sector jobs not covered by Social Security. The law is expected to increase Social Security benefits for millions of public sector workers, some of whom may now qualify for benefits for the first time.

However, the implementation of this law comes with challenges. SSA staff are now focused on processing over 3.2 million Fairness Act claims by November, with new Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano accelerating the timeline to complete the task by July 1, 2025. While the SSA has already expedited over $15.1 billion in retroactive payments to millions of affected individuals, the remaining 900,000 cases are more complex and require manual updates, making the workload heavier.

Impact on Routine Social Security Services

As the SSA works to complete these new claims, employees warn that it may cause significant delays for individuals seeking routine Social Security services. Making changes to your direct deposit information, updating personal details, or fixing issues with Medicaid billing could take much longer than usual. For many beneficiaries, these routine tasks can mean the difference between receiving their checks on time or facing interruptions.

Social Security employees also mentioned that many callers seeking assistance with “non-priority” issues—such as overpayment concerns or Medicare billing—may be turned away. The SSA’s customer service receives about 400,000 calls daily, but staff will now be focused primarily on the Fairness Act claims, leaving non-priority issues unattended for an unspecified period.

Mass Layoffs and Other Changes at SSA

In addition to the new workload caused by the Fairness Act, the SSA is also facing other challenges. The agency is cutting its staff by roughly 7,000 positions (12% of its workforce) in an effort to streamline operations. This downsizing could exacerbate the delays and difficulties in providing timely assistance to beneficiaries.

Another change that may affect many Americans is the new identity verification process designed to reduce fraud. Starting in April 2025, individuals will need to visit a local SSA office if they are unable to verify their identity online. This could create problems for people who lack necessary documentation, face language barriers, or have mobility challenges. Technological issues, such as lack of internet access or computer literacy, could further complicate the process for some.

The SSA’s ongoing technological updates have also led to website failures and longer wait times for phone assistance. This has sparked concerns for the millions of Americans who rely on Social Security for financial stability, as they may experience additional hurdles when accessing information or services.

What You Can Do to Prepare

Given the ongoing changes at the SSA, beneficiaries are advised to prepare for potential delays and disruptions. If you need to make updates to your Social Security account, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later to avoid being caught up in the backlog. Additionally, staying informed about the upcoming changes and ensuring that you have all necessary documentation for identity verification could help minimize delays.

Other Changes on the Horizon

In addition to the challenges caused by the Fairness Act and staff reductions, Social Security is set to make a historic payout switch for the first time in 90 years, which could affect millions of Americans. This change, along with other adjustments, is expected to be completed later this year, adding another layer of complexity to the already strained system.

The SSA is undergoing significant changes that could lead to delays and interruptions for millions of Social Security beneficiaries. While the implementation of the Social Security Fairness Act promises to provide larger benefits for public sector workers, it also comes with increased workload pressures that could delay routine services. Social Security recipients should stay informed and plan ahead to avoid disruptions in their benefits.

SOURCE