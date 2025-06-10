Smarties Squashies Candy Finally Hits US Shelves – But You Can Get Them Cheaper at Five Below!

After much anticipation, Smarties Squashies Candy has finally arrived in the US, making its debut at Target for $3.39. This soft, foam-like candy features a unique combination of raspberry and cream flavors that have already won over many candy lovers. However, for those who want to save a little cash, Five Below offers a cheaper price—just $2.50 for a bag of this delicious treat. Let’s dive into why these Squashies have become the latest candy craze in the US!

The Candy Craze: What Are Smarties Squashies?

Smarties Squashies are pink and white foam candies that combine the best qualities of marshmallow and taffy. The raspberry and cream flavor combination creates a taste sensation that’s hard to resist. Squashies are known for their soft and chewy texture, which has been compared to a cross between a marshmallow and taffy.

Reviews on Target’s website are overwhelmingly positive. One reviewer shared their excitement about the candy’s arrival: “I had been hearing about these for a while and was excited when I heard they were being brought to the States! Well, needless to say, I’m addicted!” Another reviewer added, “It’s a delicious raspberry & vanilla marshmallow candy.”

Better Price at Five Below

While Target offers the candy at $3.39, those looking to save a bit more can head to Five Below, where the same bag of Smarties Squashies is priced at just $2.50, saving you almost 50 cents! Five Below describes the candy as “little rectangles of soft, ‘foamy’ gummies,” with one end being white and cream-flavored and the other end being pink and raspberry-flavored.

Additional Benefits:

Smarties Squashies aren’t just a treat for your taste buds—they’re also fat-free, peanut-free, and gluten-free, making them a great option for those with dietary restrictions or allergies. This makes the candy not only delicious but also safe for a wider range of consumers.

Where to Buy

Both Target and Five Below are selling the candy in-store and for delivery, so you can pick it up in person or have it shipped straight to your door. Whether you’re at Target or Five Below, you won’t have to wait long to enjoy these addictive treats.

The Sweet Rivalry: Blue Bell Ice Cream Returns a Fan-Favorite Flavor

In other sweet news, Blue Bell Ice Cream has brought back its discontinued Cookie Cake flavor, much to the delight of ice cream lovers. The flavor, made with sweet cream ice cream, chocolate chip cookie cake pieces, and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing, was discontinued in 2020, but is now available for a limited time in stores. Fans have been thrilled with the revival, with one person saying, “Bless these revivals. I’ve never had this – stocking my freezer up!” Another fan shared, “Got some today. Awesome!!”

If you’re a fan of candy and ice cream, Smarties Squashies and Blue Bell’s Cookie Cake flavor are two treats you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re stocking up on the addictive candy from Five Below for a great price or indulging in the return of an ice cream classic, these sweet options will bring joy to your taste buds. Don’t miss out on these delicious offers—grab them while they’re available!

