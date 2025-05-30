Simple Timing Trick Could Save You $128 on Energy Bills This Summer

As summer temperatures soar and electricity prices hit a 12-year high, many Americans are worried about their energy bills. But there’s good news — a simple timing trick can help you save up to $128.52 this summer.

Why Are Energy Bills Rising This Summer?

The summer season in the Northern Hemisphere begins around June 20-21 and lasts until mid-September. During this period, the demand for air conditioning and cooling devices increases sharply. To meet this demand, the electric grid has to work harder, pushing prices higher.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, home electricity costs are expected to rise by 6% from last year, reaching an average of $784 per household this summer.

How to Save with Amigo Energy’s Nights Free Plan

One way to cut costs is by using energy programs like Amigo Energy’s Nights Free Plan. This plan offers a fixed competitive rate during the day but gives you free electricity every night from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., totaling 70 free hours each week.

By running major appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers during these free hours, you can significantly reduce your energy bill. Using timers on appliances or smart thermostats to adjust heating and cooling during free hours can maximize savings.

Calculate Your Potential Savings

In Texas, where this plan is available, electricity costs about 15.3 cents per kilowatt-hour (as of March 2025). If you use 1 kWh during each free hour, you can save approximately $10.71 per week or about $42.82 per month.

Over the three-month summer season, this adds up to a total saving of around $128.52 just by shifting your electricity use to nighttime.

Who Benefits Most from This Plan?

The Nights Free Plan is ideal for night owls, people who work late, and families who can concentrate their household chores and appliance use during the free hours.

Extra Tips to Save More

Besides timing your electricity use, simple changes like flipping a little-known switch on your ceiling fan can save you $38 per month.

There are also other easy steps to cut up to $605 off your energy bills this summer — and they only take minutes to implement.

