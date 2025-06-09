Simple Switch Can Save You 30% on Energy Bills and Keep Your Home Cooler in Summer

A simple adjustment to the location of your thermostat could save you up to 30% on your annual energy bills and keep your home cooler in the summer, according to Corey Gilgan, energy expert and owner of Oregon Generators.

Gilgan explained that thermostat placement is a critical but often overlooked factor when it comes to energy efficiency. “Most people have no idea that thermostat placement can make or break their energy efficiency,” he said in a press release. The problem isn’t with your HVAC system or temperature settings but where your thermostat is located.

How Thermostat Placement Affects Your Energy Efficiency

Gilgan has seen many homeowners waste hundreds of dollars simply because their thermostat is in the wrong spot. The key issue lies in how the thermostat reacts to heat and light.

“When your thermostat sits in a sunny spot or near a radiator, oven, or even a large TV, it gets tricked into thinking your home is hotter than it actually is,” he explained. “As a result, your cooling system kicks on unnecessarily, or your heating shuts off too soon. This leads to uncomfortable living conditions and a much higher energy bill.”

Thermostats work as temperature sensors, so when they are exposed to artificial heat or direct sunlight, their ability to properly gauge the room’s temperature is compromised. This causes heating cycles in winter and cooling cycles in summer to occur too often, driving up your energy costs.

Common Thermostat Placement Mistakes

Gilgan pointed out several common thermostat placement mistakes that homeowners should be aware of, including:

Kitchen walls

Exterior walls

Near air vents

Hallways

Above fireplaces or heaters

These areas expose the thermostat to temperature fluctuations that disrupt its performance and raise energy costs unnecessarily.

Where Should Your Thermostat Go?

The ideal thermostat placement is on an interior wall, away from sunlight and heat sources, and in the room where you spend the most time. Gilgan suggests placing it in the living room, where accurate temperature control is needed most. He recommends positioning it between 52 to 60 inches above the floor to ensure accurate readings.

If your thermostat is too low, it will pick up cooler temperatures near the ground. If it’s too high, it will be affected by the heat rising from the floor. You can test its accuracy by comparing the thermostat reading with a thermometer placed in the room. If there’s a noticeable difference, it could indicate a placement problem that’s costing you extra money.

Professional Help for Thermostat Relocation

Gilgan emphasized the importance of hiring a professional if you decide to move your thermostat. “Relocating thermostats involves electrical work and must be done correctly for it to operate safely and accurately,” he explained.

Many customers have been amazed by how much more comfortable their homes become and how their energy bills drop after relocating their thermostats.

Other Ways to Save on Energy Bills

Gilgan’s thermostat tip is just one of the ways to slash your energy costs. Recently, a new policy and upcoming upgrades for TV buttons are expected to help millions reduce their energy bills as well.

By making a simple change to the location of your thermostat, you can enjoy greater comfort and significant savings on your energy bills. It’s a small adjustment that could have a big impact on both your wallet and your home’s temperature control.

