SHOW ME THE MONEY: Americans Can Get $1,000 Stimulus Checks in New ‘Abundant’ Program — Just Meet 5 Easy Requirements

While the federal government no longer sends out stimulus checks, some states are stepping in to help people struggling financially. One such program in California is giving pregnant women up to $1,000 a month — no strings attached.

What Is the California Abundant Birth Project?

This program provides monthly cash payments between $616 and $1,000 for 12 to 18 months. The amount depends on the county where the pregnant woman lives. The money can be spent however the mothers want, giving them control to improve their pregnancy and birthing outcomes.

Research from Canada shows that giving unconditional cash to pregnant women can reduce preterm births by 17.5% and lower birth weights by 21%.

Who Is Eligible?

To qualify for the California Abundant Birth Project, pregnant women must meet these five simple requirements:

Residency: Live in one of these California counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, or Riverside. Pregnancy Stage: Be between 8 and 27 weeks pregnant when selected in the Abundance Drawing, which randomly picks applicants to join the program. Income Limits: Have an income below the set limit for your county: Alameda: $128,017

Contra Costa: $132,360

Los Angeles: $106,911

Riverside: $81,581 Risk Factors: Identify with at least one of these risk factors for preterm birth: Black or African American

Previous preterm birth before 37 weeks

Preexisting hypertension or diabetes before current pregnancy

Sickle cell anemia Program Limit: Not participate in any other guaranteed income program while in this one.

How Does It Work?

Selected participants receive a debit card loaded with money every month on the 30th. As of now, 850 mothers have been enrolled. Although applications are closed, you can check the program’s website for future openings.

Other Similar Programs

Across the U.S., there are other programs helping Americans with monthly payments:

Some offer $500 monthly payments for two years — but you must enter a lottery.

Others provide $850 monthly checks for a year from a $2 million fund — just by filling out a form.

These programs aim to support families and improve financial security for those who need it most.

