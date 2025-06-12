San Diego’s New Trash Fee Sparks Outrage: $523 Charge Set to Affect Millions

A new trash law in San Diego is causing quite a stir, as residents prepare for a monthly fee of $43.60, amounting to $523 annually, for standard trash, recycling, and organic waste bins. The controversial fee is set to begin in July 2025 and applies to all single-family homes, regardless of how much waste is generated. This marks a significant shift from a 106-year-old tradition where San Diego didn’t charge for trash pickup for these homes, and has left many residents, particularly older adults and those on fixed incomes, feeling unfairly burdened.

What the New Trash Fee Covers

The new fee will cover three 95-gallon containers per household. These containers are used for trash, recycling, and organic waste such as yard clippings and food scraps. Even if a household generates very little waste, residents will still be required to pay the full fee for all three containers.

While there will be some flexibility, starting in July, residents can choose an alternative plan that might be more affordable, though it is unclear how much money could be saved. New bins will be delivered in October, and those who choose a smaller plan might get a credit on their account, according to city officials.

Why Was the Fee Introduced?

The city of San Diego has defended the fee by stating that the funds will be allocated to projects that benefit the entire community, such as public safety, parks, libraries, and infrastructure improvements. The fee is also part of a broader effort to plug an $80 million hole in the city’s budget. San Diego Council President Joe LaCava warned that if the fee wasn’t implemented, the city would face significant budget cuts, affecting essential services.

“This is not a new cost,” said Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera, explaining that refuse pickup had historically been covered by residents who don’t receive city trash services. The city argues that this new system will make things more equitable by spreading the cost more fairly across all residents, as some currently pay for trash services while others do not.

Backlash from Residents

The fee has generated significant backlash, with many calling it unfair. Some residents expressed frustration, especially after being promised a much lower rate of $23 to $29 per month in a 2022 ballot measure. The actual cost, which increased after the measure was passed, has now sparked accusations of a “bait-and-switch” scheme.

“I believe the final product is not what the majority of the city voted for,” said Councilman Raul Campillo, who voted against the measure. The residents’ anger was palpable during a recent City Council meeting, where over 100 people spoke out against the fee, with many threatening to take legal action or demand a new vote.

Adding to the anger was the revelation that $4.5 million was spent on a consulting fee to complete the cost-of-service study. Residents expressed outrage over this expenditure while being asked to pay more for basic services.

The City’s Argument for the Fee

City officials argue that the new fee is necessary for sustainability. With the Miramar Landfill expected to be full by 2031, they say it’s crucial to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills and increase recycling efforts. The city’s current waste diversion rate is only 32%, far below the 80% goal set for the future. This fee, alongside other proposed changes like weekly recycling pickup, aims to help meet these goals.

Financial Aid and Subscriptions

To address concerns about affordability, the city has set aside around $3 million for a financial aid program. Low-income residents may qualify for full, half, or partial subsidies, depending on their income level. This is meant to offer some relief to those who might struggle with the higher fee, particularly older adults and fixed-income households.

Residents will also be able to choose between different bin plans starting July 15 through the Environmental Services Department (ESD) portal. Those who want to change their bin sizes or plans will be able to make these adjustments ahead of the October delivery.

A Divisive Move

The new trash fee in San Diego, set to take effect in July, has sparked significant controversy, particularly among older adults and those on fixed incomes. While city officials argue that the fee is necessary for the long-term sustainability of the city’s waste management system, many residents feel misled by the increased costs. Despite this opposition, the fee is expected to go forward, with the first changes to be made in July. As the city faces a growing budget gap and a landfill crisis, this move reflects the tough decisions local governments are making to balance their budgets and tackle environmental challenges.

