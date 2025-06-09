Sam’s Club Summer Food Hack: How to Make a Delicious Soda Float for Just $1.89!

If you’re looking for an affordable and refreshing treat to beat the heat this summer, a Sam’s Club shopper has just revealed an awesome food court hack that costs as little as $1.89 — and the best part? No membership required!

In a viral Instagram reel, the savvy shopper demonstrated how to make a root beer float using two simple ingredients: vanilla fro-yo and root beer. Here’s how the hack works:

Buy a soda: Sam’s Club offers fountain sodas for just 89 cents. Add vanilla frozen yogurt: For just $1, you can get a scoop of creamy vanilla frozen yogurt. Create the float: Pour the frozen yogurt into the soda cup, then fill it with root beer from the soda machine.

And there you have it — a delicious root beer float for less than $2! This treat is perfect for those hot summer days, offering a sweet and satisfying way to cool down without spending too much.

The Bonus Hack: Hot Dog Combo for Just 49 Cents!

But wait, there’s more! This food hack doesn’t end with the float. The same Instagram shopper also pointed out that buying the hot dog combo for $2.38 gives you a hot dog for just 49 cents. That’s an incredible deal, making it an even more budget-friendly option for anyone craving a meal on the go.

Plus, the best part? You don’t need a Sam’s Club membership to enjoy these deals at the food court. So, whether you’re a member or not, you can still indulge in these affordable treats.

Easy Ordering via the Sam’s Club App

To make things even easier, you can place your order through the Sam’s Club app. Simply open the app, select the “Café” option, choose your food or beverage, pay, and then pick up your order from the Scan & Go pickup area. It’s a quick, convenient way to get your snack or meal without the hassle of waiting in line.

A Popular Hack That’s Getting Attention

Fans of the hack quickly took to Instagram, expressing excitement over the simple yet genius food idea. One user commented, “I definitely need to try this!” while another added, “That’s such a good idea! I would have never thought to do this.” And a third shared, “I tried this today for my 8-year-old. He loved this so much and said it was the best thing ever.” It’s clear that this hack is a hit!

This comes after a similar food hack made waves among Costco shoppers, and with Sam’s Club offering these affordable treats, it’s clear that the retail giant is catering to budget-conscious foodies.

Sam’s Club’s $1.89 root beer float hack is a fun, affordable way to cool down this summer, and with no membership needed, it’s available to everyone. Whether you’re getting a tasty float or a hot dog combo, Sam’s Club is making it easier to enjoy budget-friendly meals and snacks. So, grab your phone, head to the café, and treat yourself to some summer fun!

