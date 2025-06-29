Ross Dress for Less to Open 10 New Stores Starting July 19 Across Major States

Ross Dress for Less, the popular discount retail chain often called a “nicer version of TJ Maxx,” is set to open 10 new stores across the United States. The first of these stores will open on July 19, giving shoppers just a few weeks to get ready for new deals.

Where Are the New Ross Stores Opening?

Ross is expanding into 10 major states, including:

California (San Francisco and Anaheim)

Minnesota (Woodbury and Savage)

Michigan (Adrian)

New York (Hempstead)

New Jersey (West Long Branch and Brick)

New Mexico (Clovis)

Tennessee (Nashville)

In California, the San Francisco store will be the second Ross in the city, located on Market Street. Another store is opening at Euclid Shopping Center in Anaheim.

Community Support and Jobs

Ross is not just opening stores—it’s giving back too. The company is making donations to local Boys & Girls Clubs in the areas where stores are opening. This includes San Francisco, Minnesota’s Twin Cities, and Michigan’s Lenawee County.

Each new store is expected to create around 55 to 90 new jobs, including both full-time and part-time roles. That’s great news for local communities.

Ross Expansion Plans in 2024 and Beyond

Ross has already opened 16 new stores in March this year alone. They’ve also launched 3 new DD’s Discounts locations, another discount chain under Ross, in 14 different states.

According to Jim Conroy, CEO of Ross Stores, “Consumers are looking for value and convenience more than ever, and we’re excited to continue to bring those qualities to the community.”

The company currently operates 2,205 Ross and DD’s Discounts locations across 44 states, plus Washington D.C. and Guam.

Executive Vice President Richard Lietz added that Ross is focusing on new markets like Connecticut, Minnesota, and New Jersey for Ross stores, and expanding DD’s Discounts in states like California, Georgia, and Texas.

Future Goals

Ross aims to grow even further:

2,900 total Ross Dress for Less stores

700 DD’s Discounts locations

This means shoppers in more towns and cities will soon enjoy affordable prices, big-brand fashion, and great home goods, all under one roof.

Ross Dress for Less is bringing new shopping excitement to 10 locations starting this July. Whether you’re in California, Michigan, New York, or Tennessee, there’s a good chance you’ll be shopping at a brand-new Ross soon. With added community donations and job opportunities, this expansion isn’t just about retail—it’s about helping neighborhoods grow.

