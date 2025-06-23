Ross Dress for Less Announces Major Expansion with 10 New Stores Opening Soon

As many retailers are closing their doors for good, Ross Dress for Less is bucking the trend with exciting news of expansion. Starting July 19, Ross will open 10 new locations across the U.S., continuing to cater to consumers’ growing demand for value and convenience. These new stores are set to open in California, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and New Mexico.

New Ross Locations to Open Across the U.S.

Ross Dress for Less, known for offering bargain-priced clothing, will open several new stores in key U.S. states in the coming weeks. The company’s CEO, Jim Conroy, expressed his excitement in a statement: “Consumers are looking for value and convenience more than ever, and we’re excited to continue to bring those qualities to the community.”

The first set of openings includes a second Ross location in San Francisco, California, at Market Street, where they’ll also make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco. In Anaheim, California, another store will open at the Euclid Shopping Center, covering 25,000 square feet.

Minnesota will also see two new Ross stores open in Woodbury and Savage. Charitable donations will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Twin Cities and Harriet Bishop Elementary in the area.

In Michigan, two stores will open in Adrian, with donations going to the Boys & Girls Club of Lenawee. Three new locations will be opening in the New York City area, including Hempstead, New York, and West Long Branch and Brick, New Jersey.

Additionally, a 21,000 square-foot Ross store will be opening in Clovis, New Mexico, at the North Plains Mall Shopping Center. Finally, Nashville, Tennessee, will also get a new store, covering 22,000 square feet at the South Plaza Shopping Center.

Job Creation and Continued Expansion Plans

Each new store is expected to create 55 to 90 new jobs, including both full-time and part-time positions. This expansion is part of Ross Stores’ broader strategy to increase their store base, following the opening of 16 locations and three dd’s DISCOUNT stores in March alone, across 14 states.

Ross Stores has made significant strides in expanding its presence, especially in newer markets such as Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York. At the same time, dd’s DISCOUNTS has been focusing on expanding in existing markets like California, Georgia, and Texas.

Ross now operates a total of 2,205 stores across 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Looking to the future, the company is confident that it can grow to 2,900 locations and dd’s DISCOUNTS could reach 700 stores, reflecting the continued consumer demand for value and convenience.

Customer Excitement for New Openings

Ross fans are already excited about the upcoming openings. A customer from Savage, Minnesota, shared her excitement on Facebook, saying, “I noticed they are putting a Ross in next to Target in Savage. Omg I’m so excited! I LOVED Ross in Hawaii!! It’s way better than TJ Maxx or Marshall’s! Yayy!”

Many other customers have echoed similar sentiments, eager for the new stores to open and hoping for great bargains.

A Bright Future for Ross Dress for Less

Ross Dress for Less is proving that even in a challenging retail environment, there’s still room for growth when you provide consumers with value and convenience. With 10 new stores opening in the coming weeks and more planned for the future, Ross is set to expand its reach and continue to serve shoppers who appreciate quality deals. This expansion is just the beginning of what looks like a very promising year for Ross Stores.

