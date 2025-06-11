REI to Open 3 New Locations by Summer – A Boost for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The summer season is almost here, and if you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures, REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) is ready to help. The popular outdoor retailer is opening three new stores by the end of summer, giving outdoor enthusiasts more convenient locations to shop for camping, hiking, cycling, and climbing gear. Known for its high-quality outdoor equipment and apparel, REI has built a loyal following of fans who call it the “best store ever.”

New REI Locations Opening This Summer

As part of its expansion plans, REI will be opening new stores in California and Colorado, strategically placed near key outdoor recreation landmarks. The goal is to make it easier for shoppers to access the gear they need while being close to some of the most beautiful natural places in the country.

Here’s where you can find the new stores:

Chico, California: The first store will open on June 20 in Chico, located 80 miles north of Sacramento.

The first store will open on June 20 in Chico, located 80 miles north of Sacramento. Elk Grove, California: On July 25, REI will open another store in Elk Grove, about 15 miles south of Sacramento.

On July 25, REI will open another store in Elk Grove, about 15 miles south of Sacramento. Durango, Colorado: The third grand opening will take place in Durango, Colorado, around 360 miles south of Denver, in August.

These new stores will offer all the outdoor gear REI is known for, from camping essentials to climbing equipment. They’ll also include in-store bike shops and, in colder locations, seasonal ski and snowboard shops, making it a one-stop-shop for outdoor enthusiasts.

REI’s Growing Popularity and Expansion

Founded in 1938 in Seattle, Washington, REI was originally created by 23 climbers who wanted to pool their resources to afford quality outdoor gear. The co-op has grown significantly since then, with nearly 200 stores across the U.S. Today, REI is a major competitor to brands like Patagonia, North Face, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The company’s strong customer loyalty is evident, with many fans praising REI for its excellent customer service, high-quality products, and commitment to outdoor activities. As a co-op, REI is also unique in that it is owned by its members, who can earn dividends on purchases and vote on important company decisions.

To continue growing its base of outdoor enthusiasts, REI is expanding into more cities across the country. In addition to the three new stores opening by the end of summer, REI also opened a new location in Amherst, New York, in April and relocated two other stores. One was in Alderwood, Washington, and the other was in Encinitas, California, which moved to Carlsbad earlier in the year.

What’s Next for REI?

REI has even more plans for expansion, with stores already planned for Prosper, Texas, and St. George, Utah, in 2026. As the company grows, it continues to bring its highly regarded outdoor gear and apparel to more people across the U.S., allowing more customers to experience the adventure that REI supports.

In addition to REI, other beloved retailers are also expanding. For instance, a popular home improvement chain (which some people claim is “better than Home Depot”) is opening 10 new stores this year. Another beloved furniture chain recently opened a new store in a key U.S. state, with plans for six more locations.

As the summer season draws closer, REI’s expansion with new locations in California and Colorado is a great opportunity for outdoor lovers to shop for top-notch gear and enjoy the great outdoors. With a loyal following and a focus on providing quality outdoor products and services, REI is continuing to grow and bring its beloved brand to more communities across the U.S.

SOURCE