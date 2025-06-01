Popular Chicken Chain Raising Cane’s Set to Open First Location in West Michigan with 20 More Planned

Raising Cane’s, a fast-growing chicken chain known for its signature chicken fingers, is expanding rapidly across the US and is now set to open its first outlet in West Michigan.

Bay Area Fans Line Up for Raising Cane’s

The US Sun recently reported the rise of Raising Cane’s, highlighting its popularity in the San Jose Bay Area, where it has already opened six locations. The brand attracts long lines of fans eager to try their chicken.

Even San Jose’s Mayor Matt Mahan showed excitement, posting on Facebook:

“See you at the brand new Raising Cane’s?”

A social media user commented:

“Heard nothing but great things about Raising Cane’s. Down for some great chicken!”

New Location Coming Soon to Michigan

Raising Cane’s is preparing to open a new restaurant at the corner of Milham Avenue and Westnedge Avenue in Portage, Michigan. To make way for the outlet, two buildings were recently demolished on the site.

While the expected opening is later this fall, a company representative said the launch could be delayed until 2026.

Expansion Plans Across Michigan

The chain already has two locations on Michigan’s east side, with a third opening soon in Ann Arbor. Plans are also underway to bring Raising Cane’s to other cities like:

Grand Rapids

Kalamazoo

Mount Pleasant

The company aims to open around 20 new locations in Michigan over the next 10 years.

A company spokesperson said:

“As we expand across the world, we’re continually looking at global destinations and popular cities in which to open Raising Cane’s. We love the energy and excitement Raising Cane’s has garnered across Michigan and hope to bring our brand to more of the state.”

Rapid Growth and Milestones

Raising Cane’s had a big year in 2024, opening 118 new locations across the US, exceeding its goal of 100 openings. The chain also recorded its first $1 billion quarter in revenue — a significant achievement.

Today, Raising Cane’s has over 800 locations nationwide, with another outlet scheduled to open in San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria in 2026.

Fan Favourite: Raising Cane’s vs Chick-fil-A

The chain has sparked lively debate among food lovers, with many saying Raising Cane’s chicken is far better than Chick-fil-A’s.

One Facebook user wrote:

“Raising Cane’s chicken is MUCH better than Chick-fil-A! (Someone had to say it).”

Others agreed, with one user commenting:

“Chick-fil-A is overrated. Plus, they use MSG.”

However, some defended Chick-fil-A:

“I love Chick-fil-A. Very near to my heart.”

