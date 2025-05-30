&pizza CEO Slashes Prices to Flat $12 for All Pizzas After Confusing Menu Complaints

&pizza, a popular pizza chain known for its unique long, oblong pizzas and bold branding, has announced a major price cut across its menu. The company’s CEO, Mike Burns, revealed they are permanently simplifying prices, making all pizzas a flat $12, no matter the number of toppings.

Simplified Pricing to End “Nickel and Diming” Customers

Burns admitted the previous pricing was “all over the place,” with build-your-own pizzas costing up to $13.99 plus $1.50 per topping. For example, a pizza priced at $12.99 could easily reach $14.49 with extra toppings.

“We just felt we were nickel and diming people,” Burns said. “The restaurant industry has been doing that for years — including us. We are stopping that.”

The new flat price makes it easier for customers to understand what they pay without surprises at the counter.

Price Cuts Extend Beyond Pizzas

Other menu items have also seen price reductions:

Knots are now a fixed $6, down from $5.99 to $6.49

Cookies dropped dramatically to $1 from $3.49 (“Selling was a loose term,” joked Burns)

Canned drinks start at $2, except Coca-Cola which stays at $3.49

Additionally, &pizza introduced a new combo meal: a half cheese pizza and a drink for $7, aimed at lunchtime and quick bites.

Expansion Plans and Community Focus

Founded in 2012, &pizza operates across Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and plans to reach 300 locations by 2030. The chain recently began franchising, focusing on the DMV area and Mid-Atlantic.

Burns emphasises a community-first approach to franchising, requiring owners to live locally to better connect with their neighbourhood.

Franchisee feedback played a big role in the price change. Many expressed a desire for lower prices and simpler menus, which the company listened to carefully.

Facing Industry Challenges with Bold Moves

The price cuts come amid rising costs and inflation that have hit the restaurant industry hard. Competitors like Pizza Hut have struggled with falling sales, while other chains such as Waffle House have raised prices significantly over recent years.

Burns hopes that transparency, fairness, and simplicity will win back customers’ trust and help &pizza grow further.

