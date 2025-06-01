PATRIOTIC RETAIL: Costco to Close All 624 Stores for Independence Day — Sam’s Club Remains Open

Major holidays often shake up the retail calendar, with some stores closing and others staying open. Shoppers are left scrambling to figure out what’s available.

Costco has confirmed it will close all 624 of its locations on July 4, Independence Day, according to its website. This move is typical for Costco on big holidays like New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, and Labor Day.

Interestingly, Costco will remain open on Juneteenth, June 19, a holiday Walmart will also observe with normal hours.

Sam’s Club to Scoop Up Business on July 4

While Costco shuts its doors for Independence Day, Sam’s Club will stay open and serve as a top alternative for holiday shoppers.

On July 4, Sam’s Club members will be able to shop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with regular club members admitted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., per the retailer’s website.

This extended access could encourage more people to sign up for Sam’s Club memberships, offering the convenience of last-minute shopping without needing to plan ahead.

Need extra beverages for your Fourth of July celebration? Sam’s Club has you covered.

Important Holiday Hours and Service Notes

Customers should check local store hours before heading out on Independence Day, as some locations may operate on modified schedules.

Key services are likely to be affected on July 4. FedEx and UPS typically pause pickup and delivery services on major holidays like Easter Sunday and Memorial Day, and a similar shutdown is expected for Independence Day.

FedEx Office and UPS Express Critical services may run on limited or modified hours during the holiday. For UPS Express Critical, customers can call 1-800-714-8779 for details.

