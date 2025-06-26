Olive Garden Launches $40 Pool Noodle Floats with a Pasta Twist

In a surprising summer promotion, Olive Garden is taking its love for pasta to the pool with a unique line of noodle-shaped pool floats. As part of a fun twist on the restaurant chain’s signature pasta offerings, the floats are designed for relaxation in the water—though they’re definitely not for eating!

The Pasta-Inspired Pool Floats

Olive Garden is introducing several designs of pool floats that represent different types of pasta. These floats are priced at $40 each and come in three different noodle-inspired designs:

Floatin’ Fettuccine – A flat float shaped like a fettuccine noodle, perfect for lounging and relaxing in the pool, much like how the pasta would lie flat in a dish.

Takin’ It Easy Tortelloni – This design features an open seating area, perfect for sitting back and soaking up the sun while floating.

Relaxin’ Rigatoni – Shaped with a hollowed-out middle, allowing users to lie inside the float, mimicking how rigatoni holds sauce or cheese.

These floats are exclusively available through Olive Garden’s website, and customers will be able to purchase them starting June 30 at 2 pm ET. However, for those eager to get their hands on one a little earlier, signing up for Olive Garden’s eClub loyalty program grants early access on June 26 at 10 am ET.

Free Shipping and Bonus “First Course”

To sweeten the deal, Olive Garden is offering free shipping on all pool float purchases. Additionally, each float comes with a bonus “first course” item. Customers can choose from:

Breadsticks Bucket Hat – A fun, breadstick-themed hat to keep the sun off your face.

Soup-er Summer Vibes Tote Bag – A tote bag inspired by the comforting soups at Olive Garden.

Lettuce Chill Floating Drink Holder – A floating drink holder designed to look like a piece of lettuce, perfect for keeping your beverage cool while you float.

Customer Reactions

The new pool floats have already caught the attention of Olive Garden fans, with some eager customers expressing their desire to purchase them, even if they don’t own a pool. One fan shared on Facebook, “I don’t know if I’ll ever have a pool, but the intense feeling of need I have for the tortellini float cannot be put into words!”

A Trend in Food-Inspired Summer Merchandise

This isn’t the first time a food brand has launched pool toys inspired by their products. Brands like Cheez-It, Eggo, Pop-Tarts, and Rice Krispies have also created pool floats and beach items related to their snacks. These products are typically sold at retailers like Target and Walmart for around $20, though Olive Garden’s pasta-themed floats are priced higher, reflecting their unique design and exclusivity.

A Controversial Uniform Change for Olive Garden Employees

While Olive Garden’s new merchandise line is making waves in the summer fun space, the restaurant chain has also faced some internal controversy. In May, it was reported that management introduced a new white button-up shirt uniform for staff, which has not been well received by some employees. Workers have expressed frustration, saying white shirts are difficult to keep clean in the food industry and get stained easily.

It’s unclear whether this uniform change is being implemented at all Olive Garden locations or just in select areas.

Olive Garden’s new pasta-inspired pool floats offer a playful and unique summer twist, combining its love for noodles with fun in the sun. For fans of the restaurant and those looking for a fun pool accessory, these $40 floats could be the perfect addition to your summer relaxation plans. Meanwhile, the recent internal uniform change and the brand’s return to budget-friendly deals show that the restaurant is trying to juggle fun promotional items with its internal operations and employee satisfaction.

