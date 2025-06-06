Nusr-Et Steakhouse to Close Majority of U.S. Locations, Focus Shifts to International Expansion

In a surprising move that has blindsided many diners, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, owned by celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, has confirmed plans to close all of its U.S. locations except for two. This decision marks a significant shift for the popular steakhouse chain, known for its high-energy dining experience and celebrity chef branding.

A Look at the Iconic Steakhouse

Nusr-Et became widely known after Gökçe’s viral “Salt Bae” video in 2017, where he gained fame for his unique and theatrical way of sprinkling salt on meat. The brand quickly grew, bringing a combination of entertainment and fine dining to the table. Guests could expect not only delicious steaks but also live DJ performances and dramatic table-side steak cutting.

By 2023, Nusr-Et had expanded to seven locations across the United States. However, starting in January 2024, closures began in cities like Dallas and Las Vegas. Later, the locations in Boston and New York City also shut their doors.

Shifting Focus to International Markets

As of now, the Beverly Hills Nusr-Et has closed, leaving the steakhouse with only two remaining U.S. locations—one in Miami and another in New York City. According to a recent press release, Nusr-Et is shifting its focus to international openings, particularly in cities like Rome, Italy, and Ibiza, Spain. The restaurant chain aims to expand its global footprint, with plans to reach 40 locations by the end of 2024. Additionally, there are plans to open SaltBae Burger restaurants in major global airports, with the first already open in Istanbul’s iGA Airport.

International Expansion Amid Domestic Decline

While Nusr-Et is scaling down its U.S. operations, other casual dining chains are experiencing growth. For instance, Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, has announced plans to open up to 50 new U.S. locations in 2024. Additionally, Bloomin’ Brands is investing $40 million into renovations and menu updates, especially for Outback Steakhouse, in order to enhance the guest experience.

Challenges for the Restaurant Industry

The shift in focus from Nusr-Et reflects broader trends within the restaurant industry. In addition to closures, several well-known chains have faced financial difficulties. TGI Fridays filed for bankruptcy in late 2024 and has since made drastic menu changes in an attempt to revitalize the brand. Hooters also faced major challenges and recently shuttered 30 locations.

What’s Next for Nusr-Et?

The closing of U.S. locations represents a strategic shift for Nusr-Et as it looks to align with global trends and guest demands. The chain’s decision to concentrate on international markets is a sign of the changing landscape of the dining industry and the growing appeal of global expansion for high-profile brands like Salt Bae’s.

