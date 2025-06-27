Monthly Payments of $850 Coming Soon for Artists – Check If You Qualify

Artists living in Sacramento, California, are about to receive some exciting financial support. Starting September 1, 2025, selected artists will get $850 each month as part of a new income program called the Creative Growth Fellowship Program. This money will help artists focus more on their careers and creative work.

Who Will Get the Payments?

This program was created by the Office of Arts and Culture (OAC) in Sacramento County. It aims to support 200 artists from different creative fields, including:

Craft

Design

Film

Literature

Music

Performing arts

Visual arts

To be considered, applicants had to meet two important rules: they needed to live in the City of Sacramento and work in one of the listed artistic fields. Applicants also had to provide proof of their recent residency and submit samples of their creative work.

Application and Selection Process

The application deadline has already passed, and the review process is currently ongoing. The review period started on June 21 and will continue until August 31, 2025. Once it’s over, the OAC will notify all applicants. The 200 selected artists will begin receiving monthly payments from September 1, 2025, through August 31, 2026.

Each artist will get a total of $10,200 over the course of one year, and the total amount being given out is $2.04 million.

Will There Be Another Round?

As of now, there are no plans for a second round of the Creative Growth Fellowship. The program’s website clearly mentions that this is a one-time offer, so if you missed applying, you may not get another chance through this particular program.

Other Programs Helping Artists

Similar guaranteed income programs are also running in other states. In Minnesota, a program called Guaranteed Income for Artists is offering monthly support. It started in 2020 and helped 75 artists in the Frogtown and Rondo neighborhoods. After its success, it was expanded to reach 100 artists, who are now getting $500 per month for 18 months.

Most artists in that program used the money on important needs like food, housing, and basic services. It allowed them to focus more on their creative work and personal life.

More Financial Help Across the U.S.

There are other guaranteed income programs offering help too. One gives some families up to $2,000 per month. Another “jumpstart” program is offering $500 monthly payments in a different state.

These types of programs are designed to reduce stress and improve life for people who need support—especially artists and low-income families.

If you are one of the lucky 200 artists selected for Sacramento’s Creative Growth Fellowship Program, you can expect your first $850 payment starting September 1, 2025. This support will continue for one year, helping artists spend more time doing what they love without the stress of financial pressure. While there may not be a second round, other states are also running similar programs that are making a real difference.

