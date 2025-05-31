McDonald’s Snack Wrap Return Date Leaked by Employee — Here’s What to Expect

Fans of the beloved McDonald’s Snack Wrap may finally have a return date. After McDonald’s confirmed in December 2024 that the Snack Wrap would be back nationwide in 2025, a recent leak from an employee hints the much-anticipated comeback will happen on July 10, 2025.

The Return: Only Crispy, No Grilled Option

An alleged internal memo shared by a McDonald’s staffer on Facebook reveals that the Snack Wrap will return as a new core product, but with some changes. Unlike the original, the 2025 Snack Wrap will only be available with breaded McCrispy Strips, officially launched earlier in 2025, instead of the grilled chicken option.

Two Sauce Choices to Customize Your Wrap

The memo also highlights two sauce options, giving customers a choice between the classic Ranch and a new Spicy Pepper Sauce. Each Snack Wrap will include shredded lettuce and a shredded blend of mild Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with the McCrispy Strip.

Why the Wait? And What Fans Think

The July 10 date fits earlier predictions by food analysts who expected the Snack Wrap’s return to follow the McCrispy Strips’ summer rollout.

McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger told ABC News the Snack Wrap had a “cult following” and that bringing it back was partly due to competitive reasons. Interestingly, the Snack Wrap has remained available internationally and at some U.S. franchised locations until 2020.

Despite the excitement, some fans have voiced disappointment that the grilled chicken version won’t return. Comments on social media range from “If it’s not the original, I don’t want it” to fears that McDonald’s will “fail” if they don’t bring back the classic version.

McDonald’s Recent Challenges

The Snack Wrap return comes amid some customer frustrations, including backlash over a recent $10 to $25 meal price spike due to ordering issues, and ongoing menu changes after McDonald’s discontinued their alien-themed spin-off menu.

