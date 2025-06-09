McDonald’s Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry – Here’s Why!

McDonald’s is once again making waves in the dessert world, and fans are buzzing with excitement over the latest addition to the menu: the Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry. Inspired by the beloved campfire treat, this indulgent dessert brings the classic s’mores experience straight to your spoon.

What’s in the New Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry?

Imagine McDonald’s signature vanilla soft serve mixed with Hershey’s milk chocolate pieces, graham cracker crumbs, and gooey marshmallows. The result? A perfectly chilled version of the nostalgic campfire treat we all love, but without the need for a campfire. Whether you’re spending the summer at a campsite or just craving something sweet, the S’mores McFlurry hits the spot.

Limited Edition Delight

Starting on June 10, you can grab this indulgent dessert at participating McDonald’s locations. It’s available in both regular and mini sizes, making it perfect for any craving. Some lucky customers have already spotted the treat on the McDonald’s app, giving them a head start before its official launch.

The Buzz on Social Media

Naturally, fans couldn’t keep their excitement to themselves. Social media is full of posts raving about the new McFlurry. One user wrote, “Y’all run to McDonald’s next week because the Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry is one of the best they’ve ever had!” Another Facebook fan added, “I tried it today, it was fire!” and one even joked, “This and a snack wrap? RIP to my diet that I’m not even on.”

A Sweet Summer

This isn’t McDonald’s first sweet collaboration with Hershey’s. In fact, the S’mores McFlurry made its debut in Canada before becoming a cult favorite, and now it’s here to delight American fans. The launch of the S’mores McFlurry also sets the stage for the return of the Snack Wrap on July 10, a fan favorite that was discontinued back in 2020. The Snack Wrap features crispy or grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, and ranch or honey mustard sauce, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

The S’mores McFlurry is just the beginning of a crowd-pleasing summer at McDonald’s, and with other exciting menu items on the horizon, you won’t want to miss out.

What’s Next?

Get ready for a sweet summer at McDonald’s as the S’mores McFlurry is just the beginning! Whether you’re indulging in the new McFlurry, counting down the days for the Snack Wrap, or enjoying your favorite McDonald’s treats, the restaurant is clearly gearing up for a season filled with exciting flavors.

