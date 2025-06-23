Man Fights to Recover $185k After Chase Shuts Down His Accounts Without Notice

Brian Adesman, a 32-year-old lawyer from California, is embroiled in a legal battle with Chase Bank after the financial institution shut down all of his personal and business accounts without any prior notice or explanation. The bank’s actions have had a devastating impact on Adesman’s life, leaving him homeless and forcing him to cancel his wedding.

The Bank Shutdown That Destroyed His Life

Adesman filed a lawsuit against Chase Bank, claiming that the bank froze all of his accounts in early 2024. He was a loyal Chase customer for over a decade, but suddenly, without any warning, all his accounts—personal, business, and client trust—were closed. The shutdown resulted in Adesman losing access to every cent he owned, causing severe financial distress.

The lack of notice or explanation from Chase left him unable to meet his financial obligations. His credit score plummeted, and he began missing mortgage payments on his downtown Los Angeles apartment. This financial chaos led to him purchasing a 1992 Coachmen Catalina mobile home for just $3,500, which he found on Facebook Marketplace.

Moreover, the bank’s actions forced him to cancel his wedding plans. Despite already having taken engagement photos and making arrangements, the sudden financial collapse made it impossible for him to move forward with the event.

No Explanation from Chase

Adesman maintains that Chase Bank never gave him any reason for shutting down his accounts. He tried contacting various government regulators, including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Attorney General’s Office, but his complaints went unanswered.

In his ongoing lawsuit, Adesman asserts that Chase’s actions were “financial destruction” and not part of any standard policy enforcement. He claims the bank’s actions affected both his personal and professional life, as his business account, as well as his client trust account, were also frozen.

The Chase Response and Allegations of Fraudulent Transactions

A spokesperson from Chase Bank responded to the allegations by claiming that the bank identified “concerning transactions” and took “appropriate action as permitted by our account terms.” However, the spokesperson did not provide further details, referring to a separate lawsuit in New Jersey involving Adesman’s law firm.

In this other case, a title company sued Chase after it claimed it was tricked into making fraudulent payments. The company alleged that $3.7 million was deposited into Adesman’s law firm account, and it sought to recover these funds from the bank. While Chase did not confirm whether this was the reason for freezing Adesman’s accounts, they pointed to the ongoing legal case in New Jersey as a potential explanation.

Adesman’s Denial of Fraudulent Activity

Adesman denies that any fraudulent or concerning transactions took place and believes the issue arose after he received legitimate settlement funds for legal services rendered to a Mexican client. He also maintains that he was never informed about the secondary legal case involving the title company until it was mentioned by The U.S. Sun.

Adesman claims that Chase promised to return the funds from his business account, valued at $175,649, via a cashier’s check. However, according to Adesman, the check never arrived, and the bank continued to hold his funds without providing a clear explanation. His personal account also remains under investigation, with Chase saying the funds are “being reviewed” and could be held indefinitely.

A Legal Battle for Justice

Adesman’s struggle to recover his funds is ongoing, and his case highlights the serious consequences of a financial institution’s sudden and unexplained actions. Despite his efforts to resolve the issue, Adesman remains without access to the money that he rightfully owns. As his legal battle with Chase continues, it serves as a warning to others about the potential risks of dealing with large banks that may take actions with little or no notice, impacting customers’ lives in the process.

