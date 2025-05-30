Major US Banks to Close Nationwide for Full Day on Juneteenth Holiday

In a few weeks, most major banks across the United States will close their doors for 24 hours in observance of Juneteenth, a new federal holiday officially recognized in 2021. This means millions of Americans will not be able to visit local branches on June 19, 2025.

Banks Closing Nationwide

Leading banks including Wells Fargo, Chase, Citibank, Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, and Truist will temporarily shut their thousands of branches nationwide.

Wells Fargo will close all 5,600 branches

Chase customers will see over 4,700 branches close

Other major banks will follow suit

Although physical branches will be closed, online banking services and ATMs will remain available for customers.

What is Juneteenth and Why Is It a Holiday?

Juneteenth, celebrated every June 19, marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were freed, officially ending slavery in the United States. It was declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021.

The holiday honors African American freedom and heritage and is now one of the 11 federal holidays recognized nationwide.

Other Services Affected by Juneteenth Closures

Besides banks, many government offices and public services will also close on June 19, including:

Federal, state, and city courts

Social Security offices

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Public schools and libraries

USPS post offices and mail delivery

However, delivery services like FedEx and UPS will continue normal operations.

The stock market will also close for the day, and trash, recycling, and compost collection schedules may be delayed by one day.

How to Prepare for Bank Closures

Americans are encouraged to plan ahead and complete any necessary banking transactions before the holiday. Since branches will be closed, customers should rely on digital banking or ATMs for their needs during the closure.

