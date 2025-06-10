Los Angeles County’s ‘Breathe’ Program: Monthly $1,500 Checks with No Strings Attached

Los Angeles County is offering monthly checks worth $1,500 through its “Breathe” program, a guaranteed income initiative designed to help alleviate poverty and improve the lives of residents. Unlike traditional welfare, the program provides regular payments without strict requirements or restrictions, allowing individuals to use the funds as they see fit. This initiative aims to give people a “hand-up,” not a handout, and has already helped hundreds of residents improve their circumstances.

How It Works:

The Breathe program is a guaranteed income effort designed to assist individuals living in Los Angeles County. The program began in 2022, originally offering $1,000 per month to 1,000 residents for a span of three years. It was expanded in 2023 to include 200 former foster children, offering them $1,000 per month for two years.

In August 2024, the program was expanded further to include over 2,000 foster youth between the ages of 18 and 21. However, this new wave of payments offers $500 monthly or $1,500 every quarter, for a period of 18 months.

One of the key features of these guaranteed income programs is that they provide cash with no strings attached, unlike traditional welfare, which can be cut off if someone starts earning more money. Supporters argue that this flexibility makes guaranteed income programs more effective than other forms of financial assistance, as recipients aren’t penalized for improving their financial situation.

The Benefits of Guaranteed Income:

Advocates of guaranteed income programs, like the Breathe program, argue that they are more effective at helping people break the cycle of poverty. Unlike welfare programs, which can restrict recipients from earning more money, guaranteed income allows people to manage their own finances and improve their quality of life without fear of losing their benefits.

By providing consistent, unconditional cash, these programs help recipients plan for the future, invest in their well-being, and create better opportunities for themselves and their families.

Real Stories from the ‘Breathe’ Program:

The Breathe program has already had a positive impact on many individuals, with recipients using the funds to pursue their goals and improve their lives. Darien, a single mother of five, shared her experience: “I don’t get a lot of help,” she said, explaining that the payments will allow her to save up and eventually open a food truck. For Darien, the financial support is a lifeline to help her achieve her dreams.

Another recipient, Jackie, was sleeping in her car with her 10-year-old daughter when she joined the program. “We weren’t living anymore, we were just trying to survive,” Jackie said, explaining how the money has given her a chance to rebuild her life. Jackie now plans to return to school and use the funds to improve her family’s future.

Other Income Programs Across the U.S.:

The Breathe program is part of a larger trend of guaranteed income initiatives across the United States. For example, Sacramento, California, runs a similar program, providing some residents with $850 monthly. Families with children under five are prioritized in that program, with some families qualifying for $2,000 per month.

Meanwhile, a non-profit organization in Illinois has launched a program offering $500 per month to residents in need. These types of programs have sparked widespread interest, with many people advocating for universal basic income as a way to address financial inequality.

The Breathe program in Los Angeles is part of a growing movement to provide direct financial support to individuals and families struggling with poverty. By offering unconditional cash to residents, the program gives people the flexibility to improve their lives on their terms, free from the strict limitations of traditional welfare. With similar programs expanding across the country, guaranteed income could become a powerful tool in the fight against poverty and economic inequality.

