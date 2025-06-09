Last Chance to Claim $2 Million Powerball Prize in Colorado

A $2 million Powerball ticket purchased at Safeway Fuel Mini C-2612 in Aurora, Colorado, could go unclaimed if the winner doesn’t act fast. The ticket, bought at a popular supermarket in the Denver suburb, comes with a hefty prize—$2 million, thanks to the Power Play option which doubles the standard $1 million second-tier prize.

The Countdown: June 14 Deadline

The deadline to claim the $2 million prize is fast approaching. The winner has until June 14 to come forward, or the money will revert back to the Colorado Lottery’s proceeds fund—leaving the mystery winner with nothing. The clock is ticking, and lottery officials are urging people to check their tickets and dig through any possible hiding spots—whether it be in a drawer, coat pocket, or glove box.

Don’t Let the Money Slip Away

The Colorado Lottery has been clear about the urgency: “Colorado has thousands of unclaimed prizes every year,” they note. While most unclaimed prizes are smaller amounts, the $2 million prize is a big one and certainly worth making a last-minute effort to claim. The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their winnings, which means time is nearly up for this lucky ticket holder.

For those who win more than $600, the process to claim the prize is straightforward. Winners can claim their money in person, by mailing in the ticket and claim form, or even through an online claim submission.

The Powerball’s Unclaimed Prize Trend

Unfortunately, the $2 million prize isn’t the only one that could go unclaimed. In Louisiana, a $50,000 Powerball ticket bought at Meraux Food Store in December is also nearing its expiration on the same date. The Illinois Lottery is dealing with a $1.1 million prize from a Lucky Day Lotto ticket that has yet to be claimed.

The growing trend of unclaimed prizes across the country highlights the importance of checking tickets regularly—because if the winners don’t claim their cash, they risk missing out on life-changing sums of money.

So, if you purchased a Powerball ticket in Colorado around December 2024, or if you know someone who did, make sure they know about the June 14 deadline to claim this $2 million prize before it’s too late.

How to Claim

Check your ticket: If you haven’t already, take another look to ensure you didn’t win. Submit your claim: You can claim in person, online, or mail in the ticket. Don’t delay: The deadline is fast approaching, and you don’t want to miss out.

If you find that you are the lucky winner, congratulations! Don’t let this opportunity slip away.

