Kroger Now Selling 4-Pound Colossal Cupcakes – A Sweet Treat for Summer Celebrations

This summer, a popular New York City bakery is making its famous treat more accessible than ever. The Original Crumbs Bakeshop is bringing its Colossal Cupcakes to grocery stores, specifically to Kroger locations.

These giant cupcakes are not just a fun treat—they’re an experience in themselves! Weighing in at a massive 4.25 pounds, the Colossal Cupcakes are designed to feed a crowd, making them the perfect dessert for any large gathering or celebration. Let’s dive into the details of this giant sweet treat and what makes it so special.

A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Each Colossal Cupcake is about 68 ounces (roughly 4.25 pounds), and according to a spokesperson from The Original Crumbs Bakeshop, it’s enough to serve around 20 people. In fact, 21 people is the recommended serving size, with each serving containing approximately 290 calories. That brings the total to around 6,090 calories for the entire cupcake. While it’s definitely not a light snack, it’s perfect for parties or large celebrations.

As the cupcake’s creators emphasize, this is a showstopper of a dessert that will be a conversation piece at any event. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a summer get-together, or need a fun and unique gift, these Colossal Cupcakes are sure to steal the spotlight.

Two Delicious Flavors to Choose From

These giant cupcakes are available in two flavors that are sure to satisfy different taste preferences:

Vanilla Birthday Cake: This flavor is a vanilla-flavored confetti cake, complete with a piñata-style sprinkle surprise in the middle, topped with vanilla frosting and colorful sprinkles. Cookies & Cream: This version features a rich chocolate cake with a cookies & cream-infused buttercream filling. The cupcake is then topped with more vanilla buttercream and scattered with cookies & cream pieces.

Both flavors are available at Kroger, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, City Market, Metro Market, and Ralph’s for $24.99 each, starting June 20.

Quality and Convenience

Mia Bauer, co-founder of The Original Crumbs Bakeshop, shared that this partnership with Kroger aims to make their high-quality desserts more accessible to Americans without compromising the bakery’s standard. Jason Bauer, co-founder, also called the launch a “game-changer,” as it marks Crumbs as the first bakery to offer a giant, premium dessert like this at grocery stores.

“This is an affordable and fun way for customers to enjoy bakery-style desserts at home,” said Mia Bauer. “It brings that magic of neighborhood bakeries straight into your local supermarket.”

More Sweet Treats to Try This Summer

In addition to the Colossal Cupcake, other sweet treats are also making waves this summer. For example, Dubai Chocolate Bars have been flying off the shelves at retailers like Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and ShopRite. These bars feature rich Middle Eastern chocolate with a filling of pistachio cream and toasted phyllo pastry. At ShopRite, they’re priced at $11.99 per bar, while Walmart lists them for $24.

If you’re looking for something refreshing, Costco has rolled out a $2.99 treat at its food court just in time for the warmer weather. Also, shoppers at Walmart have been snapping up a “game-changer” Ninja ice cream maker for $136, perfect for making cool summer treats.

