Kohl’s Faces Customer Backlash Over Early Expiration of Kohl’s Cash Coupons

Kohl’s has found itself in hot water after a shopper vented their frustration over the retailer’s recent change in its Kohl’s Cash policy. The customer took to social media to complain about losing out on $50 worth of Kohl’s Cash due to an early expiration date, sparking a wave of anger from others who felt blindsided by the change.

The Disputed Coupon Issue

On May 31, a customer shared their dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing Kohl’s for no longer honoring the 10-day grace period for Kohl’s Cash without prior notice. The shopper’s Kohl’s Cash was set to expire on May 26, but the store had already stopped accepting it before the grace period was up. The shopper expressed their frustration in a fiery post, saying:

“@Kohls you stop honoring the 10-day grace for Kohl’s cash without notice? It would have been more appropriate until the Kohl’s cash that expired May 26th & then stop the 10 days, not prior to the expiration on that Kohl’s cash! Thanks for doing that as I lost $50 in Kohl’s cash!”

Kohl’s Response and Shopper’s Reaction

Kohl’s responded to the complaint with a standard stock reply, acknowledging the customer’s concerns but offering little more than a generic statement: “Hi there, we can certainly understand your concerns and we value your feedback. We’ll be sure to share your feedback with the appropriate team for review and future considerations.”

The shopper, clearly dissatisfied with the response, shot back: “Typical response.”

It remains unclear why Kohl’s decided to end the Kohl’s Cash grace period early or at which store this incident took place. The US Sun has reached out to Kohl’s for more information but has not yet received a detailed explanation.

Kohl’s Policy Change and Customer Concerns

This incident comes at a time when Kohl’s has been reevaluating its coupon policies to meet the demands of price-sensitive shoppers. In response to rising costs, Kohl’s has shifted its strategy to make coupons more accessible and less restrictive. CFO Jill Timm mentioned that reducing coupon exclusions and focusing on value-oriented products has led to better sales performance, especially among middle-income customers struggling with inflation.

Interim CEO Michael Bender emphasized the importance of catering to the needs of customers who are carefully prioritizing their spending due to concerns about a potential recession. According to a 2025 survey by Bloomberg News and Harris Poll, over 60% of Americans are cutting back on spending, and many are spending less on dining out and entertainment.

A Changing Landscape for Kohl’s

The backlash over the early expiration of Kohl’s Cash coupons adds to a series of challenges Kohl’s faces in adapting its business to meet the needs of a changing economy. While the company has made moves to reduce coupon exclusions, customer dissatisfaction with sudden changes in store policy could affect its long-term relationship with shoppers.

