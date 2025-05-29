Juicy Burger Deals on National Hamburger Day 2025: Where to Get a Burger for Just 1 Cent

May 28 is National Hamburger Day, and this year, burger lovers have a lot to be excited about. Top fast food chains like Burger King, Wendy’s, and Sonic are serving up some tasty deals—including burgers for just one cent! Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a budget-friendly treat, today is the perfect excuse to celebrate with your favorite sandwich.

Why May 28 Is All About Burgers

While no one knows exactly when National Hamburger Day started, it’s likely tied to the start of summer and grilling season. With Memorial Day just behind us, May 28 is the unofficial holiday to enjoy a delicious hamburger.

Did you know Americans eat about 50 billion burgers every year? It’s the most popular sandwich in the U.S., with people ordering one roughly 26 times a year when eating out.

Burger King’s Loyalty Deals

Burger King has been celebrating all of May for National Hamburger Month. Leading up to today, members of its Royal Perks loyalty program have been enjoying daily freebies with small purchases. Here’s what fans got over the last week:

Free Cheeseburger with $1+ purchase – May 22

Free Whopper Jr. – May 23

Free Frozen Fanta – May 24

Free Nuggets – May 25

Buy One Get One Whopper – May 26

Free Original Chicken Sandwich – May 27

On National Hamburger Day (May 28), Burger King is offering a free hamburger with any $1+ purchase for Royal Perks members. You can also grab a hamburger for just 125 crowns—half the usual redemption cost—on the Burger King app and website until the end of the month.

Wendy’s One-Cent Burger Deal

Wendy’s is also making it easy to enjoy a burger without spending much. From May 28 to June 1, Wendy’s app users can buy a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just one cent with any purchase.

This deal is part of Wendy’s 100 Days of Savings, which includes more offers throughout the summer. Starting June 7, you can get Dave’s Single for only $1 every Saturday with any purchase through July 26.

Grubhub Gold Deals

If you’re staying in, food delivery app Grubhub has some offers too. As part of its Gold Days of Grubhub+, customers can enjoy discounts on burgers from restaurants like Arby’s and Sonic.

Arby’s: 20% off orders of $25 or more (Max discount: $7)

Sonic: 25% off orders of $20 or more (Max discount: $6)

These deals run through June 1.

Also, Sonic fans can get a half-price cheeseburger when ordering through the app after 5 PM until the end of May.

Not All Burger Prices Are Tasty

While some fast food chains are offering generous deals, others are facing criticism for high prices. One McDonald’s customer reported a $9 meal ballooning to nearly $20. Similarly, a Popeyes diner complained about a $15 meal ending up over $20 after fees.

With price concerns growing, National Hamburger Day deals give customers a great chance to enjoy their favorite burgers without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re dining out, ordering online, or grabbing a burger on the go, National Hamburger Day 2025 is packed with savory savings. From one-cent cheeseburgers to half-price meals, this is your chance to enjoy an American classic while saving big. Don’t miss out—these offers are only around for a limited time!

