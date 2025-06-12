Joann’s Closure: Top Alternatives for Craft Enthusiasts After the Chain’s Shutdown

Joann, the beloved craft store chain, has officially closed all 800 of its locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time earlier this year. Despite efforts to restructure, Joann’s $615 million in debt and inventory issues led to its permanent shutdown. The final going-out-of-business sales ended in May, leaving fans heartbroken but still able to find some of their favorite products elsewhere. While there are no more Joann stores, here are some alternatives for craft lovers to get their hands on supplies.

Michaels Expands to Fill the Gap

Michaels, one of Joann’s main competitors, has stepped up to fill the void left by Joann’s closure. The arts and crafts retailer has bought several of Joann’s private label brands and intellectual property. To meet the needs of former Joann customers, Michaels is expanding its offerings to include over 600 new products, many of which were popular at Joann.

Some of the brands now available at Michaels include Big Twist, Bernat, Lion Brand, and Red Heart yarns. In addition, Michaels is also offering 60 new Loops & Threads yarn options and sewing machines from Brother and Singer. Other craft essentials, such as Fiskars, Velcro, Coats & Clark, and Clover, will be available at Michaels’ 1,200 locations nationwide. If you’re missing Joann’s selection, Michaels is a great place to start for similar items.

Hobby Lobby: Another Crafting Giant

Hobby Lobby is another strong contender for your craft supply needs. With over 1,000 locations across the U.S., Hobby Lobby offers a wide range of products similar to what you’d find at Joann. From yarn and fabric to quilting and sewing materials, Hobby Lobby carries many of the same tools and materials that crafters rely on.

Hobby Lobby’s store setup and online presence make it a solid option for those looking to fill the gap left by Joann. While the prices might be a bit higher compared to specialized craft retailers, it’s an excellent alternative for many crafting needs.

Walmart: A Convenient Option for Craft Supplies

For those who prefer shopping at larger retailers, Walmart offers a wide variety of craft supplies. While it may not have the same niche focus as Michaels or Hobby Lobby, Walmart provides a good selection of yarn, fabric, and other craft materials. The convenience of finding craft supplies alongside other household items can make Walmart a practical option.

However, it’s worth noting that prices can sometimes be higher compared to more specialized craft stores. Still, Walmart’s broad range of products and its extensive reach make it a go-to for many DIY crafters.

Amazon: Craft Supplies Delivered to Your Door

For ultimate convenience, Amazon is a great resource for buying craft supplies. The online retail giant has an extensive selection of crafting materials, from yarn and fabric to tools and patterns. Amazon’s vast marketplace allows crafters to shop from various sellers and often provides competitive prices. If you prefer online shopping and home delivery, Amazon can offer a convenient solution for finding everything you need for your next project.

Joann’s Controversial Closure and Customer Fallout

While Joann’s closure has left many crafters searching for alternatives, the retailer also faced significant backlash in the months leading up to its closure. Customers were upset when Joann stopped allowing the use of gift cards in February, months before the stores were officially closed. Many felt the move was abrupt and poorly communicated, leaving shoppers with unspent balances. The decision added to the frustration for long-time customers who had supported the store over the years.

Joann’s closure is part of a larger trend in the retail industry, with other major brands, including Forever 21 and Rite Aid, also filing for bankruptcy in 2024. Despite these challenges, the crafting community continues to find ways to stay stocked with the materials they love.

While it’s sad to see Joann go, there are plenty of alternatives for crafting enthusiasts. Michaels, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and Amazon all offer a wide variety of products to help you continue your creative projects. Whether you’re looking for yarn, fabric, or sewing tools, these retailers can provide the materials you need. As Joann’s closure marks the end of an era, these stores are stepping in to ensure that crafters still have access to the supplies they love.

