Inside Gracious Tiny House Park: A ‘Heavenly’ Tiny Home Village on Florida’s Lakefront with Rent from $375

If you dream of living in a peaceful tiny home community right on the water, Gracious Tiny House Park in Florida might be the perfect fit. Located on the Rim Canal by Lake Okeechobee, about two hours southwest of Orlando, this family-owned village offers 21 lots in a quiet adult-only community.

Waterfront Living with Affordable Rent

Gracious Tiny House Park stretches over 1.5 acres and includes about 21 sites, with at least 10 right on the waterfront. Each lot averages about 1,500 square feet, providing plenty of space for outdoor living.

Residents must bring their own tiny homes — whether RVs, motorhomes, vans, or tiny houses on wheels — up to 40 feet long. The park does not provide homes, only lots with full hookups for water, sewer, and electricity (30/50 amp). Rent is just $375 per month and includes trash, lawn care, wifi, and cable.

Community Amenities and Lifestyle

The village encourages residents to personalize their landscaping around their lots. Other amenities include parking for one car, a community garden, boat access with docking, walking and biking paths, and security cameras to keep everyone safe.

Gracious Tiny House Park describes itself as a “friendly community; casual, simple, and comfortable.”

Rules and How to Join

The park is adults-only, meaning no children are allowed. Cats and small dogs are welcome, but pit bulls are prohibited. Interested homeowners begin by applying through a phone interview, followed by a background check and security deposit.

Growing Trend of Tiny Home Communities

Tiny home villages like Gracious Tiny House Park are becoming popular nationwide, offering affordable rent and unique lifestyles. Nearby Tallahassee has a village with rent at $595 featuring private decks and gated access. Utah also has tiny home communities with rent between $250 and $500 including full appliances.

