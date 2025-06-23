Finance

Hurry! Claim Up to $5,300 from $3.6M Data Breach Settlement – Deadline June 23

If you were impacted by the 2023 data breach at Retina Group of Washington, you could be eligible for compensation from a $3.6 million settlement. The breach compromised personal information, including Social Security numbers, driving license details, and health insurance data, affecting thousands of Americans.

What Happened?

The Retina Group of Washington, a prominent eye care center with locations in Maryland and Virginia, was hit by a data breach on March 26, 2023. While the company has agreed to settle the class action lawsuit, it has not admitted any wrongdoing. The lawsuit claimed that the breach could have been prevented if the company had implemented proper cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data.

How Much Can You Claim?

The settlement offers two payment options for affected individuals:

  1. Up to $5,300 for individuals who can document losses resulting from the breach, such as identity theft or fraud. These claimants will need to submit proof of their losses (bank statements, receipts, etc.). They will also receive two years of free three-bureau credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, including $1 million in identity theft insurance.
  2. Up to $300 for those who have experienced typical out-of-pocket expenses like bank fees, communication costs, or credit monitoring services. This payment also includes compensation for time lost due to the breach, at a rate of $25 per hour (up to four hours).

Additionally, individuals who didn’t suffer any documented financial losses can still claim a standard cash payment, estimated to be around $100. The exact amount will be determined once all claims are filed.

How to Claim

To receive your compensation, you must submit a completed claim form by June 23. That’s just 24 hours left to act! The claim forms can be easily filled out and submitted online. Make sure to submit your claim before the deadline to ensure you’re included in the settlement.

Next Steps

  • Deadline: Submit your claim by June 23.
  • Final Hearing: The final settlement hearing will take place on July 15, after which payments will be processed if the settlement is approved.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to claim compensation for the breach! Fill out the claim form today to get your share of the $3.6 million settlement.

